Fortnite: A Guide on Pre-editing and how to use it better in-game

Pre-edits can be very annoying, especially in the middle of a firefight in Fortnite. There's a high chance of the pre-edits working against you if you accidentally edit a window, or you end up building a hole in your build. So then you get shot because you pressed the wrong button by mistake.

It was due to this issue that the Fortnite community went berserk, asking Epic Games to incorporate a feature to turn off the pre-edits. And, it looks like Epic Games has heard the community. Reports suggest that a feature to disable the pre-edits is en route, but the ETA is not yet known.

Pre-edits in Fortnite, boon or bane?

Like they say, 'necessity is the mother of all invention.' Some people took the pre-edit feature and turned it to their advantage. A few pre-edit strategies did turn up on the r/FortniteCompetitive subreddit, and we must say, they're amazing.

The first strategy involves supplanting your opponents' expectations. Skilled players can actually anticipate pre-edits, but you could use the pre-edit cone to get a free shot. You can check out the video here.

All you need to do is, edit the wall, place the cone, resent the cone, and shoot. Your opponent won't ever see it coming. The only time this strategy will work is when someone stands outside your box.

Image Credits: Epic Games

The second strategy is more of an exploit. You need to edit your cone into a V shape. Using this, you can exploit the turbo building feature and place your cone right under their ceiling after breaking their cone. You can check out the video here.

Like the previous strategy, this will also work only in certain situations, but these strategies are still worth mentioning and can really help you in some sticky situations.

Players won't have to fret much, given that the system will soon incorporate the option to disable pre-edits. It's completely okay if you are unable to master these techniques in Fortnite.