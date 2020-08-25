Epic Games' Fortnite has enjoyed an immensely successful run over the course of three years. With its exciting range of collaborative crossovers, emotes, and attractive skins, Fortnite has emerged as a behemoth in the gaming industry.

Another vital feature that contributes to the game's unique appeal is the editing or building ability. Hailed for its innovative approach to the world of battle royale games, it has become imperative to master the art of editing in order for one to excel at the game.

Today, we take a look at the top 3 fastest Fortnite editors in the world.

Fortnite: World's fastest editors

#1 Flea- 'Float' King

Image Credits: YouTube

Flea is a popular YouTuber and Fortnite player who is known for his crazy edits. In one of his most popular videos, he edits at lightning speed, so much so that he ends up making all the players in the lobby float!

After giving a detailed tutorial on vital controller and keyboard hacks, he proceeds to build at an insanely fast speed, which results in an invisible floor, ultimately sending his competitors plummeting.

You can watch his super-fast edits in the video below:

#2 TonzFN- Fortnite World record?

Image Credits: YouTube Image Credits: toptwitchstreamers.com

TonzFN is another Fortnite editor who recently shot to fame when popular YouTuber Ali-A mentioned him in his Fastest Fortnite editors compilation video.

In his most popular video, TonzFN edits at a blistering pace, going on to land a staggering 60 edits in a mere 7 seconds!

Check out his record-breaking video below:

#3 Maddynf - Fastest Female Editor?

Image Credits: toptwitchstreamers.com

Maddynf is a 21-year-old Twitch streamer who recently made shockwaves when she destroyed her competition with the help of lightning-fast edits.

Unfazed by apparently being boxed in by competition, she takes the fight to her competitor undeterred, and eliminates her purely based on editing skills.

Check out her super fast edits, from the 4:58 mark in the video below:

