Fortnite: Edit Course Code to Train your skills

Fortnite has players attempting to be better than as many as 99 other players to win a single match, which is not an easy task. If you want to win more games then you need to take some time to train up your Fortnite skills in a separate controlled environment. Here is a good edit course and some tips on how to get the most out of your time spent in training mode.

How to train in Fortnite without wasting time

A lot of the reasons I hear people say they don’t like training in Fortite is they feel like it’s a waste of time. The major reason they feel this way is because they don’t know how to approach training to make it worthwhile. This can be because they don’t know what to look out for, or because they simply don’t have the correct mindset going in.

The first thing you have to remember when training is that you don’t want to train bad habits or with the wrong mindset. If you run drills and develop muscle memory for something bad then that will be what your body defaults to in a high pressure situation. This is called playing on auto-pilot, and while it’s not strictly bad it works best if your auto-pilot techniques are at least good to begin with.

Develop good habits, then go from there

This is good advice no matter what you’re doing, but it applies to Fortnite in particular. Take a very simple situation as an example; you’re fighting someone and attempting to get the high ground in order to have a good angle to attack them from. If your habit is to climb an unprotected ramp, you’ll find good players shooting you down and you’ll struggle to adapt.

Advertisement

If you train to build protected ramps, however, that will become your default and you’ll succeed where you would have failed before. This is the benefit of training up more advanced skills in Fortnite, it allows you to play at a higher level on auto-pilot, allowing you to dedicate your mental energy to the fight rather than to keeping track of your own actions.

Practice, practice, practice

Mrludie's Edit Course - 4176-9051-3581

If you want to get better at Fortnite, load up the editing course and train your muscle memory to play faster and more intelligently.