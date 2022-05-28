"Epic Games Store is too inept to add exceptions": Fans are furious as Sniper Elite 5 gets pulled from the platform

The Epic Games Store is one of the different storefronts on which Sniper Elite 5 was supposed to be available upon release. However, the game has curiously not been released in the store, and fans who pre-ordered it have received a refund.

Suffice it to say, fans were quite displeased with the latest developments as the actual reason for it is officially unknown.

Hopeless Runescape Addict @FSAPOJake Sniper Elite 5 got pulled from Epic Games Store and pre-orders got refunded because Epic Games is too inept to add exceptions for their 25% off coupons. This has been happening for years and they still haven't fixed it.

Again, utter joke of a storefront. Sniper Elite 5 got pulled from Epic Games Store and pre-orders got refunded because Epic Games is too inept to add exceptions for their 25% off coupons. This has been happening for years and they still haven't fixed it. Again, utter joke of a storefront.

Rebellion has apologized to fans who were affected by it, and the studio has stated that the actual reason is something that is not in their hands. Most fans theorize that the ongoing sale in the Epic Games Store could be the main reason for its unavailability.

Fans are unhappy with Sniper Elite 5 being unavailable on the Epic Games Store

Users believe that the current Mega sale on the Epic Games Store is the main reason why Sniper Elite 5 was pulled back. The game's page is still there, and it reads as 'coming soon.' However, the price of the game will bring it under the 25% sale, which is unlikely to be what Rebellion had planned.

Nevertheless, gamers weren't happy with what had transpired. One user was confused by the Epic Games Store offering them a partial refund and canceling their pre-order. This was followed by the digital store sending them a message in a language they didn't understand.

Improv @dachte Both amused and confused at @EpicGames for their store doing a partial refund, then cancelling my order of a game (in English), and then sending me a message in Arabic repeating that cancel. All for a game apparently still releasing in two days (Sniper Elite 5). Both amused and confused at @EpicGames for their store doing a partial refund, then cancelling my order of a game (in English), and then sending me a message in Arabic repeating that cancel. All for a game apparently still releasing in two days (Sniper Elite 5).

Some even failed to understand why players would buy any title from the Epic Games Store to begin with.

A commentator believes that Epic's act of throwing around premium games as freebies is harming developers in the end. With such a practice, many players are refusing to buy a game thinking that it will eventually become free.

Another user suggested others stick to Steam if they want to buy and play Sniper Elite 5 on PC.

A user thinks that the actual reason might be different than the Mega sale. They believe that there must have been a potential deal between Epic and Rebellion, which has crumbled. As a result, Rebellion might have decided to pull the plug and delay the release.

For another user, the issue boils down to poor pre-order numbers.

One Redditor listed down all the possible reasons for which Sniper Elite 5 might not have been released on Epic. There could be a possibility that Epic wanted to include the game on the Mega sale, but Rebellion did not agree.

Some fans even believe that Rebellion agreeing with the Epic Games Store on the discount would have led to poor reactions from players of other game stores.

For yet another, it is quite unbelievable that some decided to pre-order the game on Epic at all.

Whether Sniper Elite 5 will be available on Epic is not known, and a case of total absence cannot be ruled out either. PC players can alternatively get the game on Steam or via the PC Game Pass, where it was released on day one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman