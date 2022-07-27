Hitman 3 (2021): All levels ranked

Hitman 3 was released on January 20, 2021, and brought the story of the World of Assassination trilogy to a close. This was IO Interactive's most recent take on the Hitman franchise and saw quite a lot of success and earned a lot of praise from players and critics alike.

This stealth game trilogy can be purchased as a single bundle for Hitman 3, allowing players to access levels from the last two games along with the main content for the game. Players who own Hitman and Hitman 2 can get the levels free by carrying over their saved data.

Like the previous games, the story takes agent 47 across a number of different locations worldwide, which are presented as separate replayable, mini open-world levels. While the main campaign consists of six levels, the game still gets constant content updates, and a new map is being added on the very day of writing this article.

Seven levels from Hitman 3 (2021) - ranked worst to best

7) The Carpathian Mountains

Carpathian Mountains (Image via IO Interactive)

The final level in the main campaign takes the last spot on this list because it has the least replayability value. With IO’s upcoming James Bond title in the works, this level felt more like a dabble in a different type of gameplay, which was a little contrasting to the Hitman experience.

This level tasked 47 with making his way across the length of a train, at the end of which awaited the target, The Constant, who is the main antagonist of the trilogy. While stealth was still an option, it took away much of the freedom from the player given to them at other levels.

It felt more like a challenge to overcome than a puzzle to solve, the latter of which is when Hitman games are at their best. This level is by no means bad and still works in keeping with the story.

6) Dubai

Dubai (Image via IO Interactive)

The first level in Hitman 3 is set in Dubai and inside a fictional building known as the Burj Al-Ghazali, the tallest structure in the city. During the inauguration party of the building, 47 must eliminate two Providence Partners, Marcus Carl Ingram and Marcus Stuyvesant.

With social environments, semi-social areas and restricted sections, this level ticks all the boxes that make an excellent Hitman level. It is a little wonky with design or gameplay elements, and the only reason it ranks low is that the other levels are just better in other regards.

As this is set in a skyscraper, one can expect a number of kill opportunities revolving around throwing targets to their deaths, and one would not be disappointed. One such method is an intricately designed plan. It might even put Batman to shame.

5) Ambrose Island

Ambrose Island (Image via IO Interactive)

This is the first free DLC for Hitman 3 and will take place before the final stage of Hitman 2. Agent 47 is sent to Ambrose Island in the Andaman Sea to take out a rogue operative known as Noel Crest and a bonus target, pirate leader Sinhi 'Akka' Venthan.

Set on an island during nighttime, the main area is a small rural village bordered by a compound controlled by pirates and Noel’s operatives. The two targets can be brought together into one room and eliminated quickly. Although players are looking for a Silent Assassin rating, need to get more creative.

Aside from the main objectives, this level also sports several side activities, including recovering intel for an NPC and participating in a slapping contest. A hilarious detail is the appearance of a recurring character from the previous Hitman game, one whom 47 is all too familiar with rescuing repeatedly.

4) Berlin

Berlin (Image via IO Interactive)

Berlin is the third level in the game and sees 47 at a difficult point in the story. Hunted by certain special agents, he happens upon a club where he must mingle within the crowd to lose the pursuers. However, when the agents refuse to leave, it is up to 47 to send them a message.

One of the best social environments in the game, the Berlin nightclub, is a relatively new type of setting in a Hitman game. A party is fully underway as 47 must eliminate five agents to allow them to retreat and reconsider their action plan.

Players are required to identify different agents around the map and eliminate them. Despite being a story-centric mission, this level avoids the mistakes of Hitman: Absolution by still giving players the freedom to approach each target as and how they want to.

3) Chongqing

Chongqing (Image via IO Interactive)

In the fourth mission of Hitman 3, 47 heads to Chongqing in China, where he must infiltrate a secret underground facility to retrieve and delete some important intel. Along the way, he must eliminate the overseers of the facility of Hush and Imogen Royce.

As players start in the rain-drenched, neon-splattered streets of Chongqing, fans will notice the subtle details in which this level pays homage to past games in the series. This is another instance where players can get both targets to meet up, opening up a kill opportunity to take both out simultaneously.

However, separate kills are also quite enjoyable at this level, as both targets are located at separate facilities on the map. This is also one of the best levels to set player contracts and play escalations in because the central area is a social setting requiring no disguise.

2) Mendoza

Mendoza (Image via IO Interactive)

The penultimate level in Hitman 3 is possibly the most gorgeous and visually stunning. Set in Mendoza, Argentina, this mission takes agent 47 to a sizeable ostentatious vineyard, with an extravagant party hall below on top of a secret facility. The targets are Don Archibald Yates and Tamara Vidal but they also see Diana Burnwood as an NPC on the map for the first time in the series.

Agent 47 and Diana attended a lavish party at this vineyard, and this level is another excellent example of IO Interactive weaving a vacation spot into a Hitman game. Players can take full advantage of the large open surroundings to explore and find ideal ways to eliminate the targets. Sniping is quite a valid tactic at this level.

While this level offers the player the usual amount of freedom and choice, one of the best aspects is how Diana can indirectly assist 47 in eliminating one or both targets. One of these occasions involves her singing many praises of the legendary assassin, all the while players can linger in the background, letting 47 revel in his glory.

1) Dartmoor

Dartmoor (Image via IO Interactive)

The second level of the game stands atop the rest due to the excellent subplot weaved into this mission, which is optional for players to engage in. Set in an ancestral manor and its surroundings in Dartmoor, England, 47 infiltrates the area to eliminate Alexa Carlisle, the remaining Providence partner.

While this level does not have a social environment, and without a disguise, 47 will not be allowed inside, this level ranks the highest, as opposed to the Colorado level from the first game. This is due to the freedom still afforded the players, despite requiring a disguise to get into the manor.

However, the main allure of this level is the murder mystery that is going on inside the building, which is directly lifted from classic whodunits from the past. 47 can choose to take on the role of the Detective and solve this mystery by finding clues and collecting evidence. Solving it will grant agent 47 an audience with Carlisle, which players can eliminate easily.

