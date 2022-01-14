When is Hitman Trilogy coming to Xbox Game Pass  

According to IO Interactive, it seems that Xbox Game Pass users will soon be getting the exciting Hitman trilogy to indulge themselves in. Game Pass subscriptions have been a major hit among players worldwide.

Both new and old games are being constantly included to refresh the list of titles available to the players.

In their most recent announcement, IO Interactive covered what they have in their plans for Hitman 3 in Year 2. Among the plethora of new content that will be released when Year 2 officially begins, the press release also mentioned that the trilogy will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass.

The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate on January 20.

Hitman Trilogy: Official press release and new content to be added

The press release states:

"The HITMAN Trilogy will be available with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate on January 20, giving you everything you need to jump straight into the World of Assassination. We’re excited to welcome a wave of new players to enjoy the full trilogy through new platforms and services."

IO Interactive @IOInteractive



HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

Along with the game being available on the Game Pass, the developers are also releasing it on Steam. It will also have full support for PC VR and other technological improvements mentioned in the press release, including Ray Tracing and Intel's XeSS.

The developers have also stated that they are preparing "support for Steam Achievements and Trading Cards too."

The reveal stream showcased Elusive Target Arcade and other new content

The Year 2 Reveal Stream showcased a number of new content that will get players excited for the game's future. The developers are going to introduce the Elusive Target Arcade, the Freelancer Campaigns, a new map codenamed "Rock", PC VR and other technological improvements.

Check out the release notes detailed here.

This update will be free to enjoy for anyone who already has the game. The Elusive Target Arcade will launch on January 20, along with Hitman VR while other updates will be added over the year.

