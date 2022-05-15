How to complete the Kill 'Em All mission in Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game is yet another survival horror title that includes a ton of missions that players can complete.

Evil Dead is a cult hit when it comes to its movies and television shows. Bruce Campbell became a megastar due to them, and now it has its own video game spinoff with the character Ash available to complete several familiar objectives.

One of those is a mission known as Kill 'Em All. It sees players fighting against a horde of the Deadites with the goal of sending them straight back to hell. This can be a bit tricky for those who aren't accustomed to this type of game.

This is how you complete Kill 'Em All mission in Evil Dead: The Game

A look at the loading screen before entering the Kill 'Em All mission (Image via Saber Interactive)

Kill Em All is just one mission that resembles an iconic moment from the Evil Dead franchise. Whether playing as Ash Williams or another character, players can jump into the mission and have a limited time to complete it.

Here is how to get the job done and send the Deadites back to where they came from:

Start the Kill 'Em All mission in Evil Dead: The Game.

Players have 12 minutes to clear all of the objectives in Kill 'Em All.

Search the starting area for as much ammo, amulets, and Cola that can be collected.

A nearby car that sits at Faison Farm can be used to travel and save time.

Head out to the first Deadite infestation location outside the Railway Loop.

Conserve ammo and use a melee weapon to take down the 12 Deadites found there.

Head north to Dead End and locate the second Deadite Infestation.

A melee weapon can be found in the north part of the field that can be used in combat.

Fight the Deadites and the elite Demon, a Demi-Eligos, by timing attacks and countering its attacks.

One last location remains to the southwest of Dead End at the Fairview Campground.

Head to the Fairview Campground to find four Deadites and defeat them.

Three of them are standard, and one is Eligos, a true Demon boss in Evil Dead: The Game.

This is where the firearms should come in handy, as Eligos will keep its distance and attack the player by throwing rocks.

Close the distance if possible and use the melee weapon for a few hits, but shoot it when it teleports away.

Be cautious as Eligos likes to get behind players and deal massive damage with one hit.

Just be mindful of Eligos' attacks and deal enough damage to take him out.

Defeat all of the Demons in the 12-minute time limit and Kill 'Em All will be completed.

After Eligos is downed, the mission is over, and players will receive the rewards for beating Kill 'Em All. This includes the character Amanda Fisher.

