Every Survivor type in Evil Dead: The Game

Fans of the Evil Dead series have been anticipating the release of Evil Dead: The Game for a while. Friday the 13th has arrived, and the game is finally here, ready to let players experience the epic war between the Survivors and the Demons. Gamers can play as either Survivors in a team of 4, or as Demons working with the darkness to destroy the protagonists once and for all.

The game features asymmetrical survival horror themes, along the lines of Dead by Daylight. Its 4v1 gameplay mode allows players to form strategies while the Demons attempt to foil their plans. To help their strategies come to life, Survivors can choose from different classes, each having their own strengths and weaknesses.

Every type of Survivor available in Evil Dead: The Game

Players who choose to play as the Survivors will have a lot to accomplish when starting the game. They have to find gear, locate the map to find the Kandarian dagger, and use the dagger to defeat the Dark Ones. Once players have defeated the Dark Ones, they must get the Necronomicon and defend it to beat the level.

Leader

The leader in Evil Dead: The Game has the unique ability to provide their team with an aura, which increases players’ fear resistance, reduce damage taken, or increases outgoing damage. Leaders consist of the following characters:

Ash Williams (Ash Vs. Evil Dead)

Annie Knowby

Lord Arthur

Warrior

Much like the name suggests, the Warrior class allows players to take the fight to the melee range. These powerful characters can unleash devastating damage while up close. They are able to reduce the damage taken or become immune to damage for a short time.

Players who want to be the first line of defense should choose this type. The Warrior type includes:

Ash Williams (Army of Darkness)

Scotty

Henry the Red

Hunter

While Warriors take the fight up close to the enemy, the Hunter-type prefers to stick to the back lines. This type of character takes the enemy out from afar using firearms. Though they can still melee if needed, players will want to stick to using their trust broomsticks to put down some Deadites. The Hunter can dish out a lot of damage, but cannot take much.

The Hunter type comprises of the following characters:

Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)

Ed Getley

Kelly Maxwell

Amanda Fisher

Support

For players of Evil Dead: The Game who want to help keep their team alive, the Support type is an excellent choice. These characters possess the ability to heal their teammates, grant them shields, and even help to reduce fear. They start with extra consumables and can use their cooldowns to turn a situation around. They can deal damage, but not as well as others. This type includes:

Ash Williams (The Evil Dead)

Cheryl Williams

Pablo Simon Bolivar

The class a player chooses in Evil Dead: The Game can make a big impact on their gameplay. Different types can help teams overcome obstacles much easier depending on their team composition. However, players may want to experiment with different types and find what works best for their playstyle.

