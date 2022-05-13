Evil Dead: The Game Guide - How to reduce fear as a Survivor

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical survival game that pits the bravest and grooviest of the Evil Dead franchise against the forces of evil. When trying to acquire all of the items to seal the rift between worlds, players must also manage their fear. It’s a powerful force and can lead to players being attacked, possessed, or even killed.

With this in mind, it’s important for players to learn how to manage their fear in Evil Dead: The Game.

Fear is the mind-killer in Evil Dead: The Game

Even Ash, the grooviest hero of all, is susceptible to having a high fear level in Evil Dead: The Game. Fear constantly rises as a match goes on, and the higher it is, the worse things are for that survivor and potentially their friends.

Having a high fear level means the Kandarian Demon will have an easier time locating that player and perhaps even possessing them. Nothing good comes from being possessed by the Demon in this game.

Evil lurks in the darkness, so it's important to stay in the light as often as possible (Image via Saber Interactive)

Thankfully, there are a few ways to reduce fear in the game, so that it’s not quite so easy to be destroyed by the Deadites and the Kandarian Demon. What augments the increase in fear, though? Wandering alone in the dark and being chased by Deadites are sure-fire ways to increase a fear level.

Traveling the dark with friends makes the fear level rise too, but it goes up much slower with allies around at least.

How to reduce Fear level

Take a break at a campfire

Stay in the light

Stick with the team

Everyone wants to be a hero and save the day all on their own, but that’s not advisable in Evil Dead: The Game. Being close to light is key because dark means more fear. Being able to stop and rest at campfires also helps reduce fear levels.

Taking a moment to simply stand in the light or start a campfire are both excellent ways to reduce fear and calm down in the face of adversity. If players must travel in the dark, do not do it alone, otherwise, the fear is going to spike, and that could spell the end for that particular player in the match.

The game is designed for players to work together and stay close to one another; it’s one of the tenets of a horror film, after all. Characters that wander off alone in a horror movie don’t make it out alive at the end, and the game makes sure to keep that in mind.

Evil Dead: The Game released on May 13, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and brings asymmetrical horror action to the Evil Dead universe.

