Evil Dead The Game release time for all platforms revealed

Evil Dead The Game is one of the most hotly anticipated games the community is waiting for. After several rounds of delay, the game is finally coming to the fans, and the release date isn't very far.

Developed by Saber Interactive, the game will look to build on the success of other co-op titles like Dead by Daylight and more. The two most important things to know for fans are the date and time of release. Knowing the latter gains more importance so that fans can jump into the game as soon as it releases.

Evil Dead The Game is a multiplayer horror-survival game based on one of the most iconic movie franchises. The movie series has released several titles that have spooked and scared the audience for a long time. The experience will now expand as fans will be able to control the fate of the survivors for the first time. They must know when the game goes live in their respective regions to do so.

Evil Dead The Game will have a differential launch window based on regions

Some games like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have followed a differential time system where the game was released at midnight in their respective regions. Evil Dead The Game would follow a more streamlined approach like its release. However, it has decided to change its plans for some reason.

EvilDeadTheGame @EvilDeadTheGame We have some groovy news!

We have moved the launch time for the game UP

Evil Dead: The Game will now launch at 12:01am local time on Friday May 13th, wherever you are!

Pre-Loading is also now available on consoles!

Based on the current system, Evil Dead The Game will be released at midnight on May 13, depending on local timings. The game will be available at 12:01 AM in the respective regions, which is a change from the earlier system. This was informed by Saber Interactive themselves from the game's official Twitter account.

Here are the early release times of the game based on different regions and time zones. This has now changed at the last moment.

PST 7:00 AM

EST 10:00 AM

BST 3:00 PM

IST 7:30 PM

Evil Dead The Game is available across all major platforms, including the next-generation consoles of Xbox and PlayStation. The game will task players to survive the horrors cooperatively, as teamwork will be vital.

The game has several characters recognizable from previous movies and shows. There are four main classes that players will be able to enjoy if they're on the human side.

There will be three main choices on the side of the demons - Puppeteer, Warlord, and Necromancer. The game will have somewhat similar gameplay to games like Dead by Daylight but will look to create its own space.

