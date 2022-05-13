Will Evil Dead: The Game have single player? Platforms, system requirements, and more revealed

Saber Interactive's latest Evil Dead project may not be garnering the attention it needs, but the gamers who like horror certainly are looking forward to its release. Evil Dead: The Game takes players down the scary hole of asymmetrical PvP multiplayer. This experience was popularized by Dead by Daylight, so it isn't surprising to see more horror franchises follow that same path.

In the latest virtual take on Sam Raimi's acclaimed horror media franchise, players will traverse familiar levels as they try to take down the demons from the Evil Dead series. Given the game's marketing focus on PvP, some fans might be wondering if there is a single-player mode. The answer isn't particularly clear, but it leans towards a "YES."

Relive the horror with Evil Dead: The Game in multiplayer, co-op, or even solo

EvilDeadTheGame @EvilDeadTheGame As we get ready for this Friday’s launch, the Evil Dead: The Game devs answer questions about player roles, balance, replayability, lore, single-player gameplay options, and much more in today’s Community Q&A video: youtu.be/x9dLq7NFdQo As we get ready for this Friday’s launch, the Evil Dead: The Game devs answer questions about player roles, balance, replayability, lore, single-player gameplay options, and much more in today’s Community Q&A video: youtu.be/x9dLq7NFdQo https://t.co/YGLewHjTo8

At this point, these kinds of games don't come as a surprise. Evil Dead: The Game will allow players to band together in teams of four and slay Deadites, supernatural horrors of the series. PvP allows Survivors to face off against another player-controlled demon. Meanwhile, the co-op lets players take down AI enemies.

As for single player, the situation is a bit odd because Saber Interactive hasn't explicitly mentioned one. So far, fans know that there will be certain missions that can be performed solo. These missions will expand on the lore of the Evil Dead universe but otherwise will be relatively tame since there is no story campaign. So players expecting a full-blown narrative with their favorite characters will be disappointed.

On that note, each character can be upgraded and has a bunch of skills at their disposal. The side missions allow players to unlock new characters, earn cosmetics and unearth recordings from Knowby, who discovered the Necronomicon artifact that started the chaos.

What platforms is Evil Dead: The Game coming to?

Playing EVIL DEAD: THE GAME with BRUCE CAMPBELL! @groovybruce



See the full video at Watch a very groovy gameplay session…Playing EVIL DEAD: THE GAME with BRUCE CAMPBELL! @groovybruceSee the full video at youtube.com/watch?v=W7H2CX… Watch a very groovy gameplay session…Playing EVIL DEAD: THE GAME with BRUCE CAMPBELL! @groovybruceSee the full video at youtube.com/watch?v=W7H2CX… https://t.co/ESmfmOXmOb

While the exclusion of a "story mode" is not ideal, there is still some good news. The game is coming to all major platforms under the sun: PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Epic Games Store). Yep, even Nintendo's handheld is getting a port; it's not surprising when you consider Saber's other games have made their way to the device as well.

On the PC side of things, here are the requirements for the game:

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: i7-7700/ Ryzen 2600X

i7-7700/ Ryzen 2600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: GTX 1070 Ti/ RX 5600 XT

So far, there are no specifics available regarding the file size or even minimum specifications, for that matter. However, the minimum RAM requirement is 8 GB. With that out of the way, the recommended hardware does seem a bit steep for a multiplayer game. Then again, the visual fidelity of this game exceeds that of any other asymmetric multiplayer game.

As things stand currently, horror fans are eager to get their hands on the game.

