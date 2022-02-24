3 best Minecraft servers for OP PvP

Minecraft is a game that has been around for many years. It's not just a game, it's an experience. There are hundreds of servers that offer different experiences and modes to play on, ranging from relaxing Creative mode servers to intense PvP enabled servers.

OP PvP servers in particular have become very popular in recent years due to the fact that they offer a unique experience unlike other servers. They often require much less grinding than other types of PvP servers out there, making them an extremely fun choice for those that just want to PvP without investing much time.

For those out there in search of a great Minecraft OP PvP server to play, look no further. This helpful guide will highlight not just one, but five of the absolute best OP PvP Minecraft servers that can be joined by anyone.

3 Minecraft OP PvP servers that players should definitely try out

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PvP in Purple Prison (Image via Purple Prison)

Purple Prison is one of the best Minecraft OP Prison servers out there, and is also great for OP PvP and other PvP-based gamemodes. With over 1,000 concurrent players at peak times, there's always huge gang fights going on at spawn.

New players are warmly welcomed on Purple Prison. Just for joining, all new players will be given a one-time kit of highly OP diamond armor and tools enchanted with Protection 10, Unbreaking 10, and Sharpness 10. Furthermore, there are over 60,000 unique members in the Discord community, making it a perfect place to make new friends.

Server Address: purpleprison.net

2) MasterCraft

IP Address: jogar.mc-mastercraft.net

Mastercraft is a great PvP for all players (Image via Pinterest, M covington)

MasterCraft is a Brazilian cracked server that has the OP PvP gamemode, amongst many others such as: FullPvP, SkyWars, Rankup, and Factions.

In the OP PvP section of the server, extremely powerful tools like Sharpness 100, Unbreaking 100 swords are commonplace. This level of overpowered enchantments is unprecedented to many other servers out there and truly brings a new meaning to the scene of overpowered PvP.

Server Address: jogar.mc-mastercraft.net

3) Mox MC

IP Address: topg.moxmc.net

MoxMC is an intensely competitive and highly OP server (Image via Pinterest, Crafting)

Mox MC is a Minecraft network server that has been around for over three years and has a great community with many gamemodes to offer. It is one of the best servers to play on because of its many PvP gamemodes, OP PvP being one of them.

Alongside great PvP, this server also features an economy system with shops, farms, mines, dungeons and more, as well as an in-game currency called moxes. Moxes can be purchased with real money or traded for other moxes in-game from other players or NPCs (non-player characters).

Server Address: topg.moxmc.net

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan