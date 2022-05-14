How to unlock Ash Williams in Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game finally brings one of the most enduring franchises in horror cinema to the world of triple-A titles. The game puts players in control of the iconic heroes to hunt the Deadites and survive the nightmarish events.

One would think that series protagonist Ashley Williams would be available as soon as players boot up the game, and he is. But there are many different versions of Bruce Campbell's character with different abilities available, one of which isn't present at the start.

How to unlock New Ash in Evil Dead: The Game

The version of Ash that must be unlocked is the most recent take on the character, the older version from Ash vs. the Evil Dead. This TV-ready version of Ash isn't available right away but will be unlocked early in the game.

To unlock this version of Ash, players only need to complete the first single-player mission, “If You Love Someone, Set Them Free… With a Chainsaw.” Players will be rewarded with this version of the character after completing the usual tasks in mission one.

Players must take on the conclusion of Evil Dead II: Dead by Daylight, which sees a younger Ash slay his possessed girlfriend Linda. He must then find her necklace and dig a burial plot for her disinterred corpse.

Evil Dead: The Game's first mission will introduce players to the narrative, as well as the combat system, by assaulting Ash with waves of Deadites. The mission ends when Ash defeats Henrietta and places Linda's head in the clamps in a nearby work shed.

After the mission ends, players will be rewarded with the first of many Knowby Recordings and pushed along to the second solo mission. This will also grant the player Ash vs. the Evil Dead's version of Ash Williams.

Using Ash vs the Evil Dead Ash

The latest iteration of Ash Williams is different from the other versions in a few significant ways. There's a version of the hero for each type of survivor, this one is a Leader.

Evil Dead: The Game gives each version of Ash different abilities based on the individual work they're adapted from. The Ash vs. the Evil Dead version features the ability to generate an explosion and knock enemies off balance.

His passive skills are designed to improve the abilities of his teammates, making him a perfect leader. He starts every match with a chainsaw, his most distinct and iconic weapon.

Old Ash has an aura that boosts his teammate's damage-dealing capabilities and resistance to fear. The aura grows even stronger whenever Ash performs a finishing move or dismembers an enemy.

Evil Dead: The Game features every version of the iconic hero in a different role on the team. Multiple playable characters are easily acquired and welcome additions to the game.

