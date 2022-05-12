Evil Dead: The Game - Release date and time for all regions revealed

Horror games are slowly making a return to the AAA space, and Saber Interactive's Evil Dead: The Game is one such upcoming example. The Dead by Daylight-esque title focuses on asymmetrical multiplayer. It is also based on the iconic horror franchise by Sam Raimi.

Fans will play the role of iconic Evil Dead characters like Ash Williams and go up against the supernatural terrors conjured up by the Necronomicon, also known as the Book of the Dead. With co-op and PvP modes contributing to the meat of the game, the title features four Survivors facing one powerful demon.

Fans are understandably hyped about the game and will be pleased to know that the game will launch very soon, on 13 May 2022.

When will Evil Dead: The Game launch in different regions?

With Friday almost upon us, the game will be available for download across all regions at local time. In simple terms, regardless of your region, the game will be unlocked on 13 May at 12:01 AM for everyone, meaning it will get available at the same time for all fans around the globe.

The launch was originally supposed to occur at 7 AM PST/10 AM EST/3 PM BST, so this last-minute change is much appreciated.

What is Evil Dead: The Game about?

Developed by Saber Interactive of World War Z fame, the game is based on the horror franchise of the same name. Originally debuting in 1981, the series has managed to retain its popularity to this day.

The gameplay offered with this Evil Dead title will be similar to that of Dead by Daylight or Friday the 13th: The Game. Survivors traverse and try to escape maps based on iconic areas from the franchise while also trying to stop the evil Kandarian demon. Players manipulating the demon, however, must stop the Survivors' fleeing attempts.

There are four classes for the various characters: Hunter, Leader, Support, and Warrior. Kelly Maxwell, for example, is a Hunter who can dodge without depleting stamina and cause a bleeding effect on foes with her ranged attacks.

On the side of evil, players can control one of three Deadites: Puppeteer, Warlord, and Necromancer. Henrietta is from the Warlord category and can use brute force to overpower her enemies or attack with toxic fumes.

Familiar locations will be depicted with the developer's own in-house engine tech, like the Castle Kandar from the Army of Darkness movie.

Evil Dead: The Game will launch tomorrow on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Preload is available on all platforms right now except PC, and a Nintendo Switch version is scheduled for release at a later date.

