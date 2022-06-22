5 upcoming open-world games for the rest of 2022

Open-world games are usually some of the largest video games released, generally developed and published by big name studios. While open-world games are not just limited to AAA titles, more often than not, they do come under that umbrella. With expansive, diverse and lived-in worlds, feeling very close to reality than expected, these games can obviously keep players occupied for days.

2022 has already had a number of big releases, with many of these already being open-world titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Tunic, and Elden Ring. As the second half of the year draws nearer, players will now look to the next few months and see what they will be bringing to the table.

The second half of 2022 is also set to release a number of open-world games, most of them being highly anticipated ones. The article below will list out 5 upcoming open-world games set to be released in the second half of 2022.

5 open-world games which are releasing in the next 6 months

1) Sonic Frontiers

Developed by Sonic Team and published by SEGA, Sonic Frontiers is due to release in 2022’s fourth quarter, possibly near Halloween or Christmas. This is the first time in the Sonic series that they are going for an open-world approach, with the map being scattered across several islands.

Platforming and ring collection returns along with grind rails as Sonic, Tails, and Amy Rose are transported to the Starfall Islands. These islands will feature a variety of landscapes including fields, forests, ruins and deserts. The larger narrative is unclear as of yet, but it does involve collecting the Chaos Emeralds.

The open-world game mechanic has been compared by writers to be similar to that of Breath of the Wild, with maps featuring many traditional elements such as springs, boosts, and grind rails. Robot enemies also dot the map, with Sonic being able to perform attacks as well as jump and sidestep while in combat.

2) Saints Row

Serving as a reboot of the franchise and to bring the game back down to its grounded roots, Saints Row is an upcoming open-world game that is releasing on August 23, 2022. Developed by veterans of the series from Volition and published by Deep Silver, this action-adventure game sets the story in the fictional city of Santo Ileso.

In this game, players will take on the role of the Boss as they set out to create a new gang to seize control of the city. They must start off by befriending three individuals named Neenah, Kevin, and Eli, that will later blossom into a new empire, soon to be called The Saints.

In terms of gameplay, the newest installment seemingly doesn’t have anything new to offer, with a third-person camera perspective and behavior much like that of the previous Saints Row titles, minus the superpowers. Despite this, the game does feel very faithful to older, more popular games in the series, so only time will tell if the storyline will be any good.

3) Forspoken

An upcoming game by developer Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, Forspoken is set to be released on October 11, 2022. Following an original unique storyline, this brand new open-world game is set in the realm of Athia, a diverse land with a variety of different areas, which is ruled over by the oppressive Tantas.

It is here that protagonist Frey Holland finds herself taken to after being magically whisked away from her very normal life in New York City. After befriending a magical talking bracelet known as Cuff, Frey discovers that she now has access to various different magical abilities.

This open-world game’s gameplay is seemingly focused on terrain traversal speed and fluidity, as noted by the game director. Combat includes the use of various magical offensive capabilities, such as elemental powers. Movement will also be a key factor in combat, with players required to stay mobile and make good use of Frey’s parkour abilities.

4) Gotham Knights

Set in a sprawling, living, breathing Gotham City, Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Games Montreal and is set to release on October 25, 2022. Said to be featuring the largest version of Gotham City ever seen in an open-world game, players can drive around the heavily populated city streets using the Batcycle or traverse the rooftops using other modes of transportation.

Currently, the game features four playable characters, namely Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Each character has different combat abilities and a moveset, as well as a different characteristic trait to getting around this open-world game. The game's combat seems relatively simple, and does not have the intricacy of the Arkham games being similar to Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man instead.

The story takes place after an incident where Batman has been killed, which sees his former teammates return to the city to battle various criminal elements. The game is set to feature many villains from Batman’s 'Rogues Gallery,' as well as the very first appearance of the Court of Owls criminal organization in a video game.

5) Hogwarts: Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, set in the magical world of Harry Potter, is due to be released with a late 2022 release date and is being developed by Avalanche Software. This open-world game is primarily set in the grounds of Hogwarts as well as surrounding areas such as Hogsmeade village and the Shrieking Shack.

Players will assume the role of a new fifth-year student enrolling in the iconic School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s. The player's character will play a vital role in the unfolding of a mystery as a strange forgotten magic is being stirred, which might “tear the wizarding world apart.”

As an RPG, the game allows players to groom their character as they see fit, while being able to attend classes at Hogwarts and learn new spells. The taming and caring of magical beasts also factors into gameplay, while a morality system will determine if the player can cast certain curses, such as the Killing curse, Avada Kedavra.

