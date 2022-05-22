Rumor: Forspoken delayed a second time with Square Enix allegedly replacing it with Final Fantasy XVI

Japanese publisher Square Enix has a big year ahead of them, with a number of major titles in the development pipeline right now. These range from new installments in beloved franchises like Kingdom Hearts 4. But there are also brand new experiences, such as the upcoming DioField Chronicles.

With several major titles scheduled for release this year and next, the teams under the publisher will surely have their hands full. That could imply possible delays, and according to a recent rumor, we might see one soon.

According to Nick "Shpeshal Nick" Baker (@Spheshal_Nick on Twitter) on the latest XboxEra podcast, their source has suggested that the upcoming open-world fantasy RPG Forspoken could see another delay. However, the oddity here is that this delay coming to fruition depends on whether or not the devs can wrap up Final Fantasy XVI (FFXVI) first.

What does this rumor from Square Enix mean for either games?

In a nutshell, Square Enix will only delay Forspkoken if they can get Final Fantasy XVI to take its place. Forspoken was meant to launch on the 24th of this month, however, this has been officially delayed to October 11, 2022. FFXVI, meanwhile, does not have a confirmed release date.

If the rumor is to be entertained, it would seem like the development at Luminous Productions for Forspoken is not going smoothly, which is why they need more time. This decision seems to suggest that they want to have one blockbuster release by the end of the year.

If Forspoken does not make it, then FFXVI will have to be rushed. If not, the latter gets published in whatever state it is in at that point. Regardless, it does not look good for either of the upcoming RPGs.

What is Forspoken about?

First announced as Project Athia, Forspoken is one of the most hyped new IPs from Square Enix at the moment. Players control Frey Holland, a woman transported to the mythical land of Athia from New York City. With a magical and sentient armband strapped to her wrist, she must traverse the open world at high speeds and take down the evil forces of Tantas that threaten everything.

Since the delay was announced in March 2022, fans have been worried about the game's status, first publicized in 2020. Here's hoping things turn out well for the developers.

How is Final Fantasy XVI coming along?

The newest entry in Square Enix's long-running JRPG series is scheduled for PS5 and PC. It tells a new tale set in the world of Valisthea and follows a new cast of characters: Clive Rosfield, Joshua Rosfield, and Jill Warrick.

With a surprisingly dark tone that's a departure from recent entries, the combat, too, has seen an uplift with a greater focus on action.

According to the game's producer, back in late 2021, progress has been going slowly but steadily. Their tweet mentioned that new Final Fantasy XVI information would be revealed in Spring 2022, which means we could see a new trailer and a possible release window soon. Perhaps next month, as companies gear up for personal livestreams as a replacement for the canceled E3 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi