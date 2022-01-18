E3 2022 has possibly been canceled in its entirety, including the online-only event

The online-only E3 2022 has possibly been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. If that's the case, it could prompt Summer Games Fest 2022 to be the biggest gaming show of the year.

E3 or Electronic Entertainment Expo is an annual video game event, garnering immense support and coverage from across the world. Ever since its initiation in 1995, E3 has become the most anticipated expo of the year.

Millions of fans are waiting in anticipation of new game announcements, riveting trailers and updates, as well as hands-on experiences of upcoming titles.

The debilitating rumor has come from well-known industry insider Jeff Grubb.

Jeff Grubb claims E3 2022 has possibly been scrapped

While E3 used to be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, it has gone through a tumultuous phase in the past couple of years. The 2020 iteration of the event was canceled due to the pandemic, and while the 2021 E3 shifted to an online-only presentation, it was nowhere near as exciting as in-person interactions.

E3 2022 possibly canceled

The 2022 iteration of E3 was set for June this year, as an online event. However, during a recent Tik Tok video, well-known industry insider Jeff Grubb claimed:

E3 (2022) has been canceled, well physically canceled, digitally probably also canceled.

With that being said, the use of "probably" does indicate uncertainty about the situation. However, given Jeff Grubb’s previous record and response to E3 2021, the cancelation of the online-only digital event will not seem surprising.

Summer Games Fest will return in 2022

Grubb also talks about Geoff Keylighy’s Summer Games Fest, which kicked off in 2020 as an alternative to E3 and has become one of the most anticipated shows over the last couple of years. Jeff Grubb stated:

Geoff Keylighy will be putting on the Summer Games Fest but he sort of just collects things as they happen.

Grubb shares a list of upcoming events in 2022

Grubb also shared a list of all upcoming gaming events with their dates. According to his Grubbsmas, they are as follows:

January 27: Elder Scrolls Online Event/Expansion/DLC

February 22-24: DICE Summit

March 21-25: Game Developer Conference

May 4: May the 4th be with you

May 26-29: Star Wars Celebration

Spring: Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Event

Spring: Final Fantasy XVI trailers+information

June: Summer Game Fest/virtual E3

August: Gamescom

December 26: Xboxera Grubbsmas Special

Also Read Article Continues below

While the cancelation of E3 2022 isn’t official as of yet, fans should anticipate disappointment and acquiesce to the circumstances.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul