Saints Row (2022) showcases 'ultimate' in-depth customization for characters, cars, weapons, and more

Saints Row is all set to return this August with a brand new cast and a new story set in Santo Ileso. Prior to the epic return of the humor-filled action-adventure open-world series, developer Volition has an in-depth look at the ’ultimate' customization present in the game.

Saints Row was initially envisioned as an open-world title, riffing off the gangster story and largely inspired Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto titles. However, throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, the series kept on one-upping itself, taking every installment over the top.

By the time Saints Row IV came around, becoming president of the United States and then being invaded by Aliens, only to witness earth being destroyed and subsequently entering a simulation with superpowers seemed totally in line with the franchise.

After a stand-alone expansion, Gat Out of Hell, and a spin-off single-player hero shooter title, Agents of Mayhem, Volition is rebooting the franchise with the latest iteration set for this year, titled Saints Row.

Saints Row's (2022) ultimate customization will let players be anyone they want to be

The new iteration of Saints Row follows a new cast of characters, consisting of a mechanic who serves as the gang's driver, Neenah, a DJ who handles the execution of heists, Kevin.

An MBA Business Entrepreneur who plans gang activities, Eli, along with the Boss, a former member of Marshall Defense Industries, are also a part of the cast.

The game takes players to a new location, Santo Ileso, a city broken down into nine districts, each with a distinct look and feel. Players will cross paths against various antagonistic factions and claim the city in the name of the Saints.

While the game was initially set for a February 25, 2022 date, it was later deleted until August of the same year. The Ultimate Customization Showcase showcases in-depth customization for players, cars, and weapons.

From a dark gothic elf to cyberpunk Shrek with a prosthetic arm, be anyone

Saints row has always had a history of delivering an in-depth customization option that even crosses the imagination, and the new entry seems to be no exception.

Aside from the usual slate of tuning every aspect of the body and making the skin tone every color under the sun, Volition is steeping up the customization game for this new iteration.

Players will be able to control the type, texture, tint, gloss, and even muscle definition of the skin. They will be able to change eyebrows and teeth colors and channel their ideal looks. For the first time in the franchise, players will be able to swap their limbs for prosthetic counterparts.

Eject out of a nitrous-fueled flying car with a wrecking ball; that’s Saints Row

While vehicles haven’t played as much of a significant part as some other titles with other open-world titles, Volition is once again stepping up and promising to deliver on that aspect.

Saints Row @SaintsRow

Set your reminders so you don't miss it twitch.tv/deepsilver

We can't wait to show you all the ways you can #BeYourOwnBoss in the #SaintsRow Ultimate Customization Showcase later today!Set your remindersso you don't miss it youtu.be/FVhu1iz4AvMSta… at 12pm PT | 8pm BST | 9pm CEST ⚜️ We can't wait to show you all the ways you can #BeYourOwnBoss in the #SaintsRow Ultimate Customization Showcase later today! Set your reminders 🔔 so you don't miss it 👇📺 twitch.tv/deepsilver📺 youtu.be/FVhu1iz4AvMSta… at 12pm PT | 8pm BST | 9pm CEST ⚜️ https://t.co/KuAwgUnHH8

Body kit swapping has been a part of the franchise before. However, with the new iteration, the studio is implementing more parts swap options.

Players will be able to add grime, tune the car sounds and even add stuff like wracking balls and ejector seats.

And, of course, neon is a necessity in Saints Row, so cars have options for over-the-top new additions, from the undercarriage to the wheel to the body. There is never too much neon.

Weapon goes boom

Saints Row @SaintsRow On the tenth day of



Rivals for you to stamp the fuck out #SaintsRow On the tenth day of #Saintsmas Volition bring no doubt...Rivals for you to stamp the fuck out 🎵On the tenth day of #Saintsmas Volition bring no doubt...Rivals for you to stamp the fuck out 🎵 #SaintsRow https://t.co/C0vrWBuvhZ

Saints Row is known for some over-the-top weapons, from the flaccid purple bat to the dubstep gun, and this time seems to be no exception. So far, the Twinkle Bat appears to be the signature weapon of choice, but the rest of the arsenal isn’t anything to sneeze at.

The weapon will be able to swap colors and materials to form more over-the-top weapon decals than the average Call of Duty storefront. Players will also be able to swap out the model to make a pistol into a foam finger gun or a rocket launcher into a guitar case.

All in all, Saints Row seems to be slowly growing over its fanbase. The game will be released on August 23, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar