Volition announces a new Saints Row showcase for April 2022: Date, time, where to watch, and more

Volition has announced a new showcase for the upcoming reboot of the open-world action-adventure title, Saints Row. After its initial delay to August this year, the showcase will show off new footage of the title, with a focus on customization.

Saints Row, the open-world action-adventure series, started off back in 2006 as one of the many titles ’inspired' by Rockstar's iconic Grand Theft Auto series, but soon found its footing. The series is known for its plethora of pop-culture references and over-the-top humor that might even be considered offensive.

After Saints Row IV destroyed the earth and took the series to an alien simulation, the new mainline installment essentially reboots the series and brings the franchise to a more grounded level similar to the first couple of installments, albeit still maintaining the game's iconic humor.

Saints Row will get an ‘Ultimate Customization Showcase’ on April 20, 2022

Today Volition announced a new showcase set for April 20, 2022. This will be the first showcase of the title since its delay in February this year, a month packed with Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Elden Ring.

The showcase, which will focus on customization, will be streamed live on Saints Row's YouTube channel and Deep Silver's Twitch outlet. The showcase times for each region are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 12:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 3:00 PM

British Summer Time (BST): 8:00 PM

Central European Time (CET): 9:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 12:30 AM (April 21, 2022)

Japan Standard Time (JST): 4:00 AM (April 21, 2022)

An overview of the franchise and what fans can expect from the upcoming Saints Row game

When Saints Row launched back in 2006 for the Xbox 360, it was very much in the essence of Grand Theft Auto. However, it soon found its identity in over-the-top humor with a gang violence background, which was discarded in later installments.

Saints Row @SaintsRow



The whole Saints Row franchise is on sale now on the @Xbox store in the Back Compat sale! Grab them now while you can Saints!

While the first two titles were very much grounded, Saints Row the Third started taking the series in a direction with over-the-top humor and blatant pop-culture references.

The fourth installment of the franchise, which was originally planned as a DLC Expansion for the Third, took this humor out of the world, with the player becoming the President of the United States from a gang leader. The world then got invaded by Aliens, who blew up the earth with the player left stranded in a Matrix-like simulation with superpowers.

By the time Gat Out of Hell was released, a standalone expansion of IV took the players to Hell where they came face-to-face with Satan. Since it was in the same vein, the humor felt natural with the franchise.

When Saints Row (2022) was first revealed, it received massive backlash from the fan base. While the players were happy with the developer’s choice of rebooting the franchise, it felt too distinct from the identity of the series.

The game takes players to a new city called Santo Ileso, which is based in the American southwest. The city is currently under the control of three criminal gangs. First is Los Panteros, a gritty vehicle, and fitness-oriented gang. Second is Idols, an anarchist gang focused on clubs and nightlife, and the third is Marshall Defense Industries, an international private military corporation that is known for advanced high-tech weaponry.

Saints Row @SaintsRow



Serving up vehicles, wingsuiting, saint-on-faction action and a whole lotta



Find out more and pre-order: Check out our brand new gameplay trailer, shown at #TheGameAwards Serving up vehicles, wingsuiting, saint-on-faction action and a whole lotta #SaintsRow DNA.

The player will take on the role of the new boss, leader of the Saints, and a former member of Marshall Defense Industries. He/she will be joined by Neenah, a mechanic formally with Los Panteros who serves as the gang's driver.

Additionally, Kevin, a DJ, who is part of the Idols and handles the execution of their heists, and Eli, a business entrepreneur with an MBA who now plans the Boss's gang's activities, will form the new Saints.

Saints Row @SaintsRow



Congrats @ELDENRING on your launch day! Here's a Boss battle to remember

The game was originally set to be released in February 2022 but has since been delayed. It will be released in August 23, 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

