Saints Row reboot: The game will be a lot different than how long-standing fans of the franchise remember it

Saints Row, the popular third-person action sandbox series developed by Volition and Deep Silver, has returned. However, it is not a sequel to any previous title. The game is going to be a reboot and giving the players a completely new story to explore.

The new Saints Row game brings a brand new set of characters and a new place called Santo Ileso. However, the game remains the same to the core regarding the humor Saints Row provides. The new game will have a crossplay option and also feature a co-op option as well.

Some fans feel underwhelmed for not seeing the usual iconic Third Street Saints members from previous titles, but it is certainly fun in its own way. The Saints Row reboot has tons of new activity, customization, and a brand new prank system.

Everything new with the Saints Row reboot

After conquering not only hell, but the entire universe, the Saints Row series came to a halt after the release of its fourth part back in 2015. Unsure of topping the idea of becoming masters of the universe and then conquering hell itself, the developers started all over.

The Saints Row reboot features a new location in the South West region of the United States. Santo Ileso has a total of nine districts for players to explore, and all of them have unique qualities in terms of both visuals and culture.

The Saints are coming, and we are ready to shake shit up!



For the Saints, the game will have four characters: Eli, Neenah, Kevin, and the players themselves. All of them have the same goal of building a criminal empire spreading all over the Santo Ileso.

The game can be played in solo or co-op mode. The developers have suggested that the players play the game in co-op mode because of their newly introduced prank system. The game will also have many activities for the players and many secrets for them to uncover.

