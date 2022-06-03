5 best stealth video games to replay in June 2022

Stealth in video games comes in many forms and is one of the most popular genres, comprising a large portion of the gaming industry. There have been a significant amount of stealth games available for players to get into since the inception of video games.

Different types of games can incorporate it into their gameplay, whether by making it an optional but crucial aspect or integrating it into a core part of the story. Various action-adventure games, open-world RPGs, and linear narrative games include stealth as a part of their experience.

Of all the stealth games out there, some are worth a revisit. Players can play again to feel like a silent but deadly protagonist who uses the shadows or blends in plain sight to get to their targets. Here are 5 such stealth video games that are worth a replay in June 2022.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

5 stealth action video games worth a revisit in June 2022

1) Hitman 3

Story continues below ad

When it comes to replayability, the Hitman games have always triumphed over other games. Since the first video game back in 2000, Hitman has changed very little in its basic premise. Players are let loose on a level populated with NPCs, one of which is a target that they need to eliminate. Getting to the target and going about killing them has always been in the player's hands.

The latest game by IO Interactive, Hitman 3, launched early in 2021, retains the above characteristics and is still going strong more than a year later. Each level is endlessly replayable as targets can be taken out in a number of ways, from gunshots to staged accidents or a simple poison in their meal.

Along with the base game of Hitman 3, players can purchase the other two outings of the World of Assassination trilogy to gain access to a whopping 20 different levels in a single game. Hitman 3 is also set to release more content in 2022, with a new game mode arriving soon and the Elusive Target Arcade mode already in play. It’s a great time to be a Hitman fan.

Story continues below ad

2) Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear series saw its peak with Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, the penultimate video game in the series so far. Followed by the unanimously hated Metal Gear: Survive. However, The Phantom Pain is a great enough video game, and its excellence cannot be eclipsed easily.

The game takes place in an open-world setting, with two explorable maps filled with different outposts and enemy camps. Objectives send players into these strongholds, the approach of which can be determined solely by the player. Players can use different gadgets and abilities available to protagonist Venom Snake and use diverse stealth tactics to complete their objectives.

Story continues below ad

Considering that Hideo Kojima has since left Konami, and the series has gone somewhat quiet since Metal Gear: Survive, this is possibly the best video game players will get from the franchise in a while. Which always makes it a good one to revisit.

3) Dishonored 2

Following on from the first video game in the series, Dishonored 2 tells the story of Corvo Attano and his daughter Emily Kaldwin as they try to thwart the machinations of Delilah Copperspoon, who aids in a coup to remove Emily from her throne. Players may choose to play as either Corvo or Emily, each of whom has unique abilities.

Story continues below ad

The game has a similar core gameplay loop to its predecessor, with different levels paving the way for the story to unfold. Each level is structured to feel different and unique, and the players can traverse between shadows and use their abilities to move between enemies.

In addition to the powers available in previous games, this one adds to the pool with some brand new ones. Emily herself gets an entirely new set of abilities, including Domino, Far Reach, Shadow Walk, etc. Some have become mainstays in developer Arkane’s other games, most notably in Deathloop. Dishonored 2 is considered the best game in the series, making it an excellent pick to replay.

4) Batman: Arkham Knight

Story continues below ad

Closing off Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight gave players the full experience of being Batman. With a modern-day Gotham City to explore and a Batmobile to drive around, fans of the caped crusader will not find a better game to play again.

While gameplay utilizes a lot of fight sequences, it also gives Batman plenty of opportunities to take on a bunch of armed guards silently. Using different gadgets at the player’s disposal, they can truly strike fear into the hearts of criminals as they take out a group of thugs silently, one at a time.

The in-game detective mode also gives players the heartbeat status of the people nearby, which they can use to monitor how frightened they really are. While there is one thug who can sometimes track Batman using detective vision, players can use it to their advantage by appearing behind him as he locks onto the signal. As the guard trembles in fear, they can take him out.

Story continues below ad

5) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

FromSoftware delivered a unique experience, set slightly apart from their usual catalog with Sekiro. This was a video game largely based on stealth, with it being the deciding factor in certain fights. Releasing in 2019, the video game saw the player take control of the eponymous ninja as he tried to rescue his young master.

Unlike most FromSoftware games at the time, Sekiro had a dedicated crouch button that players could use to muffle their movement and hide under tall grass or behind cover. Using this, they could get a stealth kill if they sneak up behind enemies and even certain mini-bosses.

Aside from the major boss fights, Sekiro can primarily be played in stealth, with many combat scenarios being tackled silently or wholly avoided. Once seen, after a bit of running to break the line of sight, stealth could also be reestablished quite successfully. Visually pleasing and aesthetically excellent, Sekiro can be revisited at any time, with it being a one-off story.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy stealth games? Yup Nope 0 votes so far