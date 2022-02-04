All Hitman 3 owners can now replay completed Elusive Targets in Year Two, IO Interactive confirms

In a recent tweet, IO Interactive made a significant change to the Elusive Targets Revisited mechanic that players of Hitman 3 have been asking for. The system was added to the game last year where all the Elusive Targets were being reactivated initially for players who missed them the first time around.

IO Interactive had earlier showcased that the Year 2 updates to Hitman 3 would include a number of interesting features - including a new map, freelancer campaigns, VR, and the Elusive Target arcade.

The latter allows players to compete in the ultimate Elusive Target challenge and earn rewards all along.

IO Interactive shares new update regarding Elusive Target in Hitman 3 before The Heartbreaker arrives

IO Interactive recently announced that The Heartbreaker "is soon to arrive in Mendoza" for players to jump in. Along with that, the developers also stated that all players can now access the Year 2 Editions of Elusive Targets.

Already played the Heartbreaker last year? Go right ahead and enjoy it once more and make progress towards unlocking your Elusive Target suit rewards.



All HITMAN 3 owners can play the Year 2 Editions of Elusive Targets. Already played the Heartbreaker last year? Go right ahead and enjoy it once more and make progress towards unlocking your Elusive Target suit rewards.

Earlier players had thought that the Elusive Target reactivation would allow them to replay the targets even if they had completed it. That turned out to be false hope. The developers clarified that it was meant rather for players who had missed those targets the first time around.

IO Interactive's latest tweak will be a great addition for players who are looking to replay the Elusive Targets and make progress towards unlocking their Elusive Target suit rewards. The developers have further stated that the Year 2 Editions will also feature "their own unique challenges."

The Year 2 Editions will also have their own unique challenges for eliminating the target and earning the Silent Assassin rating.

Hitman 3's The Heartbreaker is coming back soon and players need to get geared up to assassinate Philo Newcombe and try to make the rating of the Silent Assassin.

The man is a deranged serial killer who is trying to break off a newly-engaged couple. According to Hitman wiki, the character is probably based on Ted Bundy.

The Year 2 patch for Hitman 3 was released along with the Hitman Trilogy on January 20. But the latest update has seemingly run into some trouble. Players have complained about issues with VR and pricing problems, especially regarding the game's release on Steam after spending a year as an Epic exclusive.

IO Interactive @IOInteractive



All Steam players who bought HITMAN 3 from launch day through to Feb 19 will be granted a free upgrade to either the Deluxe Edition or Seven Deadly Sins DLC.



All Steam players who bought HITMAN 3 from launch day through to Feb 19 will be granted a free upgrade to either the Deluxe Edition or Seven Deadly Sins DLC.

IO Interactive has been dealing with the complaints one at a time, as is evident from their official posts on their Twitter handle. It's good to see developers listening to feedback from their player base, trying to engage with them and roll out fixes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul