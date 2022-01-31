IOI offers free upgrade for Hitman 3 after steam debut causes massive backlash

A year after its release, Hitman 3 was finally made available on Steam on January 20, 2022. The eighth installation of the massively famous series, Hitman, received mixed reviews on the platform.

The main cause for complaints was the exorbitant price that the players have to pay in order to purchase the game. After being an Epic Games Store exclusive, PC gamers hoped for the price to be a bit lower than its original cost at the time of release.

Steam users were enraged when the price of Hitman 3 was listed as $60. This was the original price of the game back when it was launched on January 20, 2021 on the Epic Games Store.

The decision to keep the same price was especially infuriating for some after Epic Games Store’s holiday sale. After using the $10 coupon, players could get the game for only $13.99. Sadly, the price of the stealth game is now back to $60 on both Steam and Epic Games Store.

Free Hitman 3 upgrade for Steam users after backlash

A week after its launch on Steam, IO Interactive was taken aback by the negative reviews on Steam and issued the following statement on its official Support page:

“Ultimately, we didn’t meet our own expectations of a launch experience and we don’t like that our Steam community is beginning their Hitman 3 journey in this way.”

In order to improve the situation, they took some positive steps by informing that every Steam user who owns the Standard Edition of the game will get an upgrade to its Deluxe Edition for free. The price of the Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3 is $89.99.

The Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3 includes the following exclusive features:

Director Commentary (Mission Introduction)

Deluxe Escalation Contracts

Deluxe Suits and Items

Digital “World of HITMAN” Book

Digital Soundtrack

Moreover, players who own the Deluxe Edition or the Hitman Trilogy will get a free upgrade to the Seven Deadly Sins Collection. The sin-themed expansion is worth $34.93 and is currently available at a discounted price of $29.68.

The Seven Deadly Sins Collection is a seven-part expansion that will contain seven content packs, including new skins, in-game items, and more. The content packs will be gradually introduced over time.

The official statement from the Support page of the game reads:

“Simply launch your Steam copy of HITMAN 3 and the new content from your free upgrade will be waiting for you to enjoy.”

The offer was made available on January 27, 2022 and is up for a limited period of time. Gamers will have to purchase the Standard Edition before February 19, 2022 to avail the free upgrade.

