Which is the best Hitman 3 bundle in terms of price and content?

The Hitman Trilogy may have been released as per the original schedule but results have been mixed.

The trilogy is widely expected to be an all-inclusive bundle that will contain all the releases of the series so far. The trilogy follows Agent 47 and his journey in the World of Assassination saga. Players get to enjoy the excellent content of three separate titles within one game.

There is no denying that all the last three releases have been fantastic games in their own right. The amount of freedom each of the three titles offer to their players in executing missions is truly praiseworthy. But IO Interactive has faced a lot of flak in digital stores like Steam due to the way the bundles have been done.

Which Hitman 3 bundle is the right one to pick?

Players should note that there is no single bundle from which a player will have access to all the content. It's quite bizarre why IO Interactive has adopted such a path but that's the scenario. While the best bundles will vary from one player to another, choices have been made keeping an absolutely new player in mind.

Hitman 3 Trilogy

The most expensive bundle of all which are available. It comes with the latest base game along with a couple of access passes from previous games. These passes will allow players to enjoy the missions of the previous two titles, all within the latest installment itself.

Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition comes with the base edition of the third game along with the Deluxe Pack. However, players opting for this will not get the experience of the previous iterations. The Deluxe pack can be purchased separately and is also available in the Premium Add-Ons bundle.

Premium Add-Ons Bundle

Arguably the strangest bundle, this one comes with the Deluxe Pack and the expansion accesses for the previous two titles. However, unless the player pre-owns Hitman 3's base game, the bundle will not work.

The Seven Deadly Sins Collection

There are seven deadly sins and missions that can be accessed in the latest installment. All seven acts are purchasable individually, but cost less when bought together as a bundle. There is no other way to unlock the seven deadly sins in most-recent title, apart from buying the bundle or the missions individually.

Which bundle should players pick?

Given the fact that the valuation will be in terms of a fresh player, the Trilogy bundle is the one to go for. it has all three base games at a bundled price and offers hours of gameplay.

However, if a player has completed the first two games, buying the base game or the Deluxe Edition is a good return for value. Premium Add-Ons are absolutely not worth the price.

As for the Seven Deadly SIns, they're worth getting only for players who have already completed the base game of all three releases. Otherwise, it's advisable to wait for a sale.

