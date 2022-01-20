Hitman Trilogy vs Rainbow Six Extraction - Which one to play first on Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass receives regular additions in the form of new games appearing in its library. But it's a rare occasion when two big titles come out together on the same day with only a difference of a few hours.

Both the Hitman Trilogy and Rainbow Six Extraction are getting an entry on the affordable Netflix-type service for video games. The Hitman Trilogy is not entirely new, although this is the first appearance of the series on Xbox Game Pass. Rainbow Six Extraction is a day one addition, as the game was made and published by Ubisoft on January 20 globally.

Both games cater to different tastes but can become confusing to choose from if a certain player likes the looks of each of them. Knowing which one to pick first is quite important, since having a sub-optimal experience can reduce the enjoyment of the player.

Hitman vs the operators - which game to play first on the Xbox Game Pass

It's needless to say that Rainbow Six Extraction and the Hitman Trilogy are games that are vastly different in a lot of areas. The only bit of similarity comes from the fact that players can control characters who are well trained in weaponry and carry out tasks under testing conditions. Knowing the detailed differences can help a gamer to decide which one they should pick first.

Single game vs multiple

The Hitman Trilogy, as its name suggests, is a bundle of three great games. The trilogy features the hit releases in 2016, 2018 and 2021 in the series. Along with the three releases will also be the launch of year 2 content for the latest Hitman game. Combined, the three games complete the the Assassination of World series and take Agent 47 on an epic journey to eliminate Providence.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a standalone game made in the Rainbow Six universe. The new game is an expansion of Rainbow Six Siege's Outbreak mode and was made due to demands from the fanbase. There have been several features that have been added to Extraction, which makes it even greater content than the original Outbreak mode.

Story or play with friends

Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-op-based PVE game, where gamers play in teams of three operators. There are many famous operators from the Siege universe that make the stakes quite lucrative. As players take on the alien hordes, they have to pay attention to communication and team work to execute the tasks.

The three Hitman games have rich story-based missions in an open world. There are several ways to do the different tasks and a great emphasis is put on the character development of Agent 47. While Extraction is all about rushing and completing the tasks, Hitman lets players sit back, strategize and think about which way to kill the target.

Which one to choose first on the Xbox Game Pass?

Both games on the Xbox Game Pass have their pros and cons and that's for in-depth technical reviews. One thing to keep in mind is the fact that Rainbow Six Extraction has just been released, while two of the three Hitman titles have completed their production cycles. While not necessarily accurate, the chances for bugs will be far greater on Ubisoft's latest product.

Who should pick Hitman trilogy:

Lovers of tactical gameplay.

Want a single-player, story rich experience.

wants open, non-linear gameplay.

wants longer hours of gameplay.

Who should pick Rainbow Six Extraction:

Lovers of co-op gaemplay.

faster gaemplay with greater emphasis on gunplay.

lovers of the Siege who want a different experience.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider