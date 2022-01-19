Which Call of Duty games might come to Xbox Game Pass

The future of Call of Duty games has become a massive topic of discussion in the gaming community following Microsoft's plans to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Earlier on January 18, Microsoft announced the planned acquisition of the Activision Blizzard banner. The deal includes taking over all the employees, studios, and IPs that Activision and Blizzard own.

Call of Duty is arguably one of the largest gaming IPs, lest aside at Activision. Since the deal will be completed around June 2023, the immediate release of Modern Warfare II this year is unlikely to be exclusive.

Xbox @Xbox



Full announcement details here: Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox!Full announcement details here: xbx.lv/3fCovjY Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox! Full announcement details here: xbx.lv/3fCovjY https://t.co/jIXuYCcndG

But Microsoft also has the Xbox Game Pass, which is highly affordable to gamers on a budget. The service has several day one releases, not only from Microsoft but also from other publishing houses. Microsoft will be the direct owners of Call of Duty games, so it's almost guaranteed that the titles will appear on the Xbox Game Pass.

Several Call of Duty games could feature on the Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is likely the last independent release under the Activision banner. With the deal wrapping up in the middle of 2023, the subsequent releases could even become possible Microsoft Xbox exclusives.

The older games will probably already be on the Xbox Game Pass by then. Based on the history of the game titles, many of the previous releases of the Call of Duty series will likely be part of the Xbox Game Pass. After acquiring Bethesda, all the Fallout games, including Fallout 76, have found a place on the Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox News @_XboxNews Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt coming do game pass in 2022 Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt coming do game pass in 2022 https://t.co/8FY0FAxwnk

Similar things will likely happen, and the Game Pass, by the end of 2022, will indeed have Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare, the three most recent releases for the time being. If Call of Duty Modern Warfare II releases as per tradition, it could become a day one release on the Xbox Game Pass.

When discussing Call of Duty games and the Xbox Game Pass, it's more about when rather than will. The maximum delay it might take will be June 2023, when the deal is sealed. But it doesn't seem farfetched that Microsoft will have some form of discussion about possible additions of the Call of Duty games earlier than that.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.



Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. https://t.co/3x8Qw2Eryp

Also Read Article Continues below

It also makes sense from the game point of view, as being on the Xbox Game Pass could also bring additional revenue to Activision. It can especially benefit Call of Duty Vanguard, whose sales have not exceeded expectations. While Microsoft and Activision haven't divulged any details yet, all the Call of Duty titles of recent times will be there on the Xbox Game Pass.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar