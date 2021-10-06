How to make your GTA Online character look like Agent 47 from Hitman

GTA Online players are likely to have tried their hand at playing the memorable Hitman franchise of games. Whether they were there for the release of the original Hitman: Codename 47 in 2000 or joined Agent 47 much later in 2021's Hitman 3, GTA fans will likely know who this secretive character is from one glance at his face.

They will be happy to hear that Agent 47 can now be incorporated into the GTA Online world and he can behave well outside the parameters that the Hitman games usually allow.

GTA Online: How to make Agent 47

Fortunately for GTA Online players, this is one of the easiest characters to create. The Hitman costume is simple and creating a likeness of Agent 47's face does not involve too much work in the character creation screen.

Hitman's Agent 47 in GTA Online: Start with the face

GTA Online players first need to make their character's face appear similar to that of Agent 47.

Once this is done, it is the easiest costume GTA Online players can put together. Follow these simple steps to get the Agent 47 outfit right the first time:

Go to a barber and make the character bald and clean-shaven

Go to ANY clothing store

First buy the Black Sports Coat (closed option available also)

(closed option available also) Next select the Tucked in White Business Shirt

For the trousers, select the simple Black Bottoms

Buy the All Black Oxfords for shoes

for shoes Grab the player a nifty bright Red Tie

Job done. You can now play GTA Online as Agent 47. For many players, it will certainly add an extra dimension to the experience when carrying out actual assassination missions in GTA Online.

Note that the famous barcode tattoo synonymous with Agent 47 is unavailable in GTA Online unless it's incorporated by way of modding, possible only on the PC version. But perhaps the new GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced version could add a barcode tattoo for players.

