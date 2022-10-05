Overwatch 2 “Merge Accounts Not Working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Overwatch 2 is allowing players who have invested hours in the sequel to merge accounts and transfer skins, emotes, achievements, statistics, credits, and more to the new shooter.

However, many in the Overwatch community have been having trouble with the system, and account merging in the new franchise entry is not working as one would have hoped.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



🗣 KIRIKO SOON. JUNKER QUEEN SOON. ESPERANÇA SOON. EVERYTHING SOON. #OVERWATCH2 SERVERS GO LIVE AT 12PM PDT/3PM EDT KIRIKO SOON. JUNKER QUEEN SOON. ESPERANÇA SOON. EVERYTHING SOON.🗣#OVERWATCH2 SERVERS GO LIVE AT 12PM PDT/3PM EDT https://t.co/XakATecRum

The “Merge Accounts Not Working” error has been one of the more annoying bugs in Overwatch 2, and it’s making many players fear that they will perhaps lose years of progress from Overwatch 1 because of this.

The “Merge Accounts Not Working” error is indeed one of the more difficult-to-solve issues in the shooter, and today’s guide will specifically talk about what causes this issue, and how those facing it will be able to solve it.

What causes the “Merge Accounts Not Working” error in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it

The “Merge Accounts Not Working” error in Overwatch 2 is usually caused after account merging if there is a bur or a server error with the shooter itself. Additionally, it might also be an issue with the player’s network as well, or with their game files.

Below are some of the steps that players will be required to follow to solve the error in the game:

Make sure that the merging of the two accounts between the shooters was done successfully. As players only get one chance to merge their Overwatch 1 account with Overwatch 2, it’s important to make sure that they double-check it and make sure that the process has been done successfully.

However, it’s important to note here that only one account per platform can be linked, hence if players have two accounts on the various platforms of PC, Xbox, PS, or Switch, they will, unfortunately, be able to merge only one of them.

If players are still facing the “Merge Accounts Not Working” error in the shooter, then they will be required to check the Overwatch 2 servers, and see if the developers are having an issue with the online services of the game.

If the shooter’s servers are up and running properly then players will be required to check connectivity from their end, or even go as far as to re-install the shooter from scratch as it will weed out any corrupt or compromised game files

If the merging issue has been occurring if accounts have been merging accounts on their own, leading players to lose progress, or if they are merging the wrong accounts, then players will be required to submit a ticket via Blizzard Support.

How can players easily change the Overwatch 2 console account already associated with Battle.Net?

To be able to merge accounts on their consoles, players will require to,

Click on the Account Merge option that they will find in the options menu in the game, here they will see a new window that will have the title ‘Confirm your Account for Merge.’

They will then be required to check if the two accounts have been accurately merged. After successfully doing so confirmation will be shown at the bottom of the screen.

It’s important to note here that players looking to merge their accounts but want to unlock their console accounts will be able to do so with the Battle.net account, however, there will be a one-year cool down on this process.

Poll : 0 votes