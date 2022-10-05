Overwatch 2: What to do if all your skins are missing?

Overwatch 2 has finally launched after much anticipation.

However, it disappointed the fans who were eagerly waiting for the game to arrive. On the day of its arrival, it was plagued with various network issues and bugs. Players reported getting disconnected mid-game, being stuck in long queues, being unable to log-in, and much more.

One of the issues that bothered users the most was that all the in-game skins that they previously owned had disappeared.

Overwatch 2 is a hero-shooter title from Blizzard Entertainment and is the successor to the extremely popular first-person shooter Overwatch (2016). It is a free-to-play game with two teams of five players each, where gamers select 'Heroes' with special abilities and powers. They are divided into roles - Support, Tank, and DPS - where each role has different responsibilities in the match.

This article takes a closer look into the known issue of skins disappearing in Overwatch 2.

Everything players need to know about missing skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2's servers were crippled as soon as it launched due to a massive DDoS attack that left many players unable to play due to prolonged waiting queues.

Numerous owners of the title complained about their in-game skins along with stats missing from the game at launch. This has worried many since they have invested large sums of money and time to earn those. These mostly pertain to Overwatch 1.

However, Blizzard was quick to respond this time around. It was immediately mentioned in their 'Known Issues' post on Blizzard's official forum that read:

"Some cosmetics, items, and currency that players own are not showing up in their collections."

noteggsss @noteggsss Me when I finally log into overwatch 2 just to see that my skins are missing and stats are all gone. Me when I finally log into overwatch 2 just to see that my skins are missing and stats are all gone. https://t.co/T56ejvsH2D

Hence, the issue is a bug in their systems and will be addressed shortly with a patch or fix. In the meantime, here are some fixes that one can try to help themselves recover their hard-earned skins and items.

Possible fixes to recover lost skins in Overwatch 2

While these methods aren't guaranteed to work by being a server-sided error, players can implement these to ensure that the fault isn't on their end. Here are some possible solutions to the missing skins in Overwatch 2:

First, ensure that your console and Battle.net accounts are connected. If not, then head over to the connections page at Battle.net and link your accounts. If it's already done, try unlinking and then linking them again.

If you are on a PC, ensure that your account and game's region are the same. On the Battle.net client, click on your profile icon in the top left corner. It will show the region of your account. Now, proceed to the title's tab and click the 'globe icon' just above the play button. From there, select the region your account is from.

While it isn't mandatory for both regions to match, having them set to the same server can help eliminate the problem.

In any case, if the above methods don't work or your skins haven't appeared in your game for a while, you should consider contacting Blizzard's support team for further assistance.

