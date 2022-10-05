Overwatch 2 faces massive DDoS attack on lauch day as thousands fail to log in

Overwatch 2 launched globally on October 4, but the game couldn't have been off to a worse start. As per official information, the servers of the highly-anticipated game are currently under a DDoS attack from unknown sources. Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment, addressed the situation publicly on Twitter. He has also mentioned that the server issues were getting looked into.

This makes the entire situation nightmarish for the publishers, given the nature of the game. Smooth and responsive server connections are a must for players to enjoy a multiplayer game like Overwatch 2, and there were already reports of timeouts and overcrowding before the attack. Following the DDoS attack, the servers have been rendered completely useless.

It's unclear when the servers will be functional again. The game was released after being delayed for a long time, and Blizzard made it highly accessible by making it free-to-play. Unfortunately, the community will have to tough out an additional waiting period, thanks to the recent attack.

Overwatch 2's servers are down due to DDoS attack from unknown source

Overwatch 2 has both PvP and PvE modes, each requiring a stable connection to ensure fair matches. However, the ongoing DDoS attack on the game's servers has ruled out this possibility.

Mike Ybarra @Qwik Mike Ybarra @Qwik Teams are working hard on server issues with Overwatch 2. We are humbled by the excitement of players and will continue to focus on issues and get players into the fun! Thanks for your patience. Teams are working hard on server issues with Overwatch 2. We are humbled by the excitement of players and will continue to focus on issues and get players into the fun! Thanks for your patience. ❤️ Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. twitter.com/Qwik/status/15… Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. twitter.com/Qwik/status/15…

The community has already reported certain incessant problems they have been facing since the game launched. There were even repeated instances where players couldn't log in to the game.

Although the servers are currently being fixed, there's no information on how long they will be down. It's safe to assume that players will want to get into the game as quickly as possible, but they're going to have to remain patient while the issue gets rectified.

Andrew @WatchPartyOn Overwatch 2:



20,000 players ahead of you

0 players ahead of you

*Unexpected server error has occurred*

20,000 players ahead of you Overwatch 2:20,000 players ahead of you0 players ahead of you*Unexpected server error has occurred*20,000 players ahead of you

So far, there have been a huge number of matchmaking failures in the game. Others have been unable to log in to their accounts. Unexpected server errors have been a common occurrence for both PC and console players, so it's not a problem that's exclusive to a single platform.

It remains to be seen how quickly Blizzard fixes the issues. This will likely depend on the severity of the DDoS attacks, but fans are hoping for it to be over soon. Players are advised to follow the official handles of Overwatch 2 and Blizzard to get the latest information about the issue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far