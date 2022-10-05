Overwatch 2: What is LC-208 error and how to possibly fix it?

One of the most hyped games of 2022, Overwatch 2, is finally underway. However, the title's launch has dissatisfied players as they faced several network issues on its release.

LC-208 is one of the most popular error codes plaguing the title. Users are reporting that they are getting disconnected mid-game with the LC-208 error code displaying on their screen post disconnection.

Overwatch 2 is a hero-shooter title from Blizzard Entertainment and is the successor to the extremely popular and beloved Overwatch (2016). It is a free-to-play game with two teams of five players each, who select 'Heroes' with special abilities and powers. These Heroes are divided into classes - Support, Tank, and DPS - where each class has a different role in the game.

This article will take a closer look at the LC-208 error code and some possible fixes for the same.

Everything players need to know about Overwatch 2's LC-208 error code

LC-208 error code is not limited to a specific system. It can also bother title owners on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. This error occurs when players are in the middle of a match and will suddenly get disconnected, unable to join the match again.

Hex @G1Hexatron LC-208 is the most OP hero Overwatch 2 has. It’s unbeatable!! LC-208 is the most OP hero Overwatch 2 has. It’s unbeatable!! https://t.co/TBEUcS3otw

There are numerous reasons why this error might occur. More often than not, it is generally a problem with the game's servers. Overwatch 2's servers were hit with a massive DDoS attack at launch, which left many players unable to access the game or stuck in long queues for hours.

Moreover, many users tried to access the game on its launch date, which resulted in servers being overloaded and denying players entry.

Before proceeding with the possible fixes, gamers are requested to check if the game's servers are online. Unfortunately, if the servers are offline, users cannot fix it from their end and will have to wait until they are live.

Possible fixes for LC-208 error in Overwatch 2:

1) Ensure that you are connected to the Internet. If you are on Wi-Fi, make sure that you have good signal strength. It is recommended to use a wired connection using an Ethernet cable or move closer to the router if the signal strength is weak. As a last resort, try restarting your router/modem.

2) If you are on a Console specifically, ensure that your NAT type isn't Strict/3/C. This can limit you from playing with other players to a great extent. If you have a Strict (Xbox), 3 (Playstation), or C (Switch) NAT type, it is then recommended to contact your internet service providers and change your NAT Type to Moderate/2/B as it is safe and will also allow you to connect to various game servers.

3) This one is for PC players. On your PC, open the Battle.net client and head over to the Overwatch 2 tab. Here, right next to the 'Play' button, there will be a 'globe' icon. Click on it and change your server region to a different one than it's currently selected. While this might not give you the best possible playable experience, it should allow you to access the game.

4) PS5 users can alternatively try to install both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game on their system. Having different versions of Overwatch 2 on the console enables users to shift between the two easily. Players can switch to the other if one version of the game isn't working. Doing this should provide access to the game and bypass any login errors.

5) Lastly, ensure that your Battle.net account is connected to your console. If not, head to the connections page at Battle.net and link your accounts. If it's already done, try unlinking and then linking them again.

While the above methods are likely to fix the LC-208 error, it is to be noted that these are only possible fixes and may not work 100% of the time. Players should consider contacting Blizzard's support team for further assistance if that doesn't work.

