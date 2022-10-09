5 best Damage heroes in Overwatch 2 that Apex Legends players can enjoy

Overwatch 2 is live on both PC and console. Sequel to a 2016 masterpiece, the game features brand-new maps, game modes, heroes, and more. Its overnight success has players waiting in queues to log in.

Featuring 34 unique heroes, Overwatch 2 has characters that suit the playstyle of almost every player, including those from the hit battle royale, Apex Legends.

Damage role heroes for Apex Legends players to try in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 consists of heroes divided into three roles: Tank, Damage and Support. With a personalized set of weapons and abilities, the game features 17 different Damage role heroes with just one objective: To inflict the highest amount of damage to the enemy team and get eliminations.

Unlike Apex Legends, which has an arsenal of guns that any legend can equip and use regardless of their assigned class, Overwatch 2 heroes are only able to use their personalized weaponry and ultimate, providing unique battle scenarios.

That being said, here are 5 Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 that Apex Legends players should try:

Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 with his new design in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The highly-skilled warrior and former leader of Overwatch, Soldier: 76, is an all-rounder character equipped with a fully-automatic energy rifle, his Helix Rockets secondary, and able to heal himself and his teammates with his Biotic Field ability. And to top it all off, his ultimate, the Tactical Visor, gives players their very own aimbot.

Players who use him will get a classic Apex Legends combat feel through his primary weapon, similar to the Havoc Rifle. Bangalore Mains will love his Sprint ability, providing a significant speed boost on demand.

Widowmaker

Widowmaker with her new design in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Armed with her hybrid assault rifle, which can be switched to a deadly sniper, Widowmaker is a character that everyone who loves sniping should try at least once. This silent and lethal assassin can take any high ground with her Grappling Hook ability and can watch over a flank with her Venom Mine, which poisons the enemy upon impact.

If Soldier: 76's aimbot ultimate wasn't strong enough, Widowmaker's ultimate, the Infra-sight, gives a literal wall-hack, providing real-time location of every member of the enemy team to her and her allies.

Sojourn

Soujorn drops into Overwatch 2 with its release (Image via Blizzard)

One of the newest additions to Overwatch 2, Sojourn is a highly mobile character equipped with a fast-firing automatic railgun that can shoot concentrated energy blasts. What makes her unique is her ability to slide using her Power Slide ability, which would be an instant classic among Apex Legends players.

She is also equipped with a Disruptor shot that shoots an energy blast that deals damage to enemies within a small area while slowing their movement. Her ultimate, the Overclock, instantly charges her Railgun to shoot concentrated blasts that pierce through her enemies.

Cassidy

Cassidy, along with his new design in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Relieving the days of the Wild West, Cassidy rolls his way into the battlefield along with his high-precision Peacekeeper Revolver. Not to be mistaken for the Apex Legend's deadly shotgun, the Peacekeeper provides six lethal shots in his chamber that can hit any opponent no matter the distance.

His secondary fire, 'Fan the Hammer,' allows Cassidy to unload his gun's chamber, quickly shooting all six bullets. His Magnetic Grenade ability shoots an ordinance similar to an Arc Star from Apex Legends that deals massive damage if stuck to an enemy.

His ultimate, the Deadeye, is one of the strongest in the game, allowing him to take his time and lock in on every enemy in his line of sight before delivering devastating shots to the enemies that can result in their instant elimination.

Reaper

Reaper, along with his new design (Image via Blizzard)

One of the leaders of the terrorist organization Talon, Reaper, rises from the shadows with the notice to bring chaos into the world and see the end to the Overwatch organization, once and for all. Equipped with his dual, close-range Hellfire Shotguns, Reaper closes in on his enemies to deal massive amounts of damage.

His Wraith Form allows him to become invulnerable momentarily, allowing him to take advantage in every situation. His Shadow Step won't allow any enemy to hide from his grasp as he teleports to any designated location he marks. Yet he is at his deadliest with his Death Blossom ultimate, as he spins around and deals high-amount damage to every enemy in his vicinity.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

