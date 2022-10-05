How to unlock Bastion in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is finally out now and is garnering a growing player count based on its new free-to-play status. Additionally, the game is set to feature both new and returning heroes that players can use and brings about a few changes that range from much-needed to controversial.

One such returning hero to Overwatch 2 from the original game is Bastion, the Siege Automaton capable of dealing immense damage. The character has seen some changes in this new outing, which will impact how you play him in the game and how he compliments other heroes in the team.

This Overwatch 2 guide will take you through how to unlock Bastion in the game, along with a rundown of his abilities and more. If you’re a Bastion main or frequently use this strong-armed mech, read on to learn more about him in Overwatch 2.

How to unlock Bastion in Overwatch 2

Bastion has received a number of changes in Overwatch 2, with the character’s abilities being tweaked significantly to compensate for the shift to a 5v5 arena match. Below, we will be taking a look at the current status of the character and the moveset that he comes with.

But first, let’s talk about how to unlock Bastion in the game. An official statement from Blizzard Entertainment said that one will need to play over 100 quickplay matches to unlock every hero. After the game’s release, it has been revealed that participating in 30 unranked matches will automatically unlock Bastion in the game. Winning a game counts as double, so you might not even need to play 30 rounds to unlock it.

Bastion's class and abilities

Bastion is a Damage class hero, equipped with enough firepower to seek out, engage, and defeat enemies head-on. Damage heroes are structured in such a way that their abilities deal high damage and have a larger health pool.

Given below is a list of abilities that Bastion has access to in Overwatch 2. These include three different configurations that the character can change into, along with normal abilities, passive abilities, and the ultimate.

Recon: This is the default configuration for Bastion, allowing for good mobility and is outfitted with a light automatic weapon. In this iteration, the weapon spread in Recon mode is non-existent.

Sentry: In this form, Bastion can deal out heavy damage over a considerable distance as it transforms into a turret. Unlike in the previous game, he can also move around in this form.

Reconfigure: This ability allows Bastion to change freely between his two forms, although there is an 8-second cooldown between successive uses.

Tactical Grenade: A new ability for Bastion in Overwatch 2, tactical grenade is an alternate fire mode. The grenade bounces off walls but sticks to enemies and floors, detonating after a short delay.

Ironclad: This is Bastion’s passive ability, which reduces damage taken when in a transformed state.

Artillery: Another new addition is the new Ultimate for Bastion, known as Artillery. This is a new configuration, wherein Bastion plants itself on the ground and unleashes a powerful artillery strike three times.

Players will be able to select where the three strikes hit manually, making this an effective ability to deal massive damage over long distances.

Tips for Bastion

Looking at the above abilities, fans of the previous game may note that Bastion has received quite a few changes. He no longer possesses the ability to self-heal, as Overwatch 2 is amping up the importance of support characters. His new ultimate is more devastating, but entirely removes movement.

However, there are upsides too. For example, the new sentry mode allows for movement while being armed with a heavy turret, which can be potentially put to great use when you know you have a great chance of landing shots (when flanking or ganking).

Bastion’s high damage output from area-of-effect abilities like the Tactical Grenade and Artillery also pair well with heroes with similar offensive capabilities, such as Reinhardt, Sigma, or Zarya. However, you should also only pick Bastion when you are sure that at least one of your team is a healer, as Bastion can draw a lot of fire, being a large target that occasionally moves quite slowly.

