5 ideal Overwatch heroes to start for beginners

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is just around the corner. The competitive multiplayer FPS is set to release on October 4, and the new roster of heroes will see some familiar faces returning along with a varied range of new characters from all classes. Therefore, it’s essential for newbies to pick a hero that is a consistent damage dealer whilst also being simple to handle.

Overwatch 2’s Season 1 launch day will feature 34 heroes to choose from. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the heroes based on their character class:

Tank

D.Va

Doomfist

Junker Queen

Orisa

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Sigma

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

Support

Ana

Baptiste

Brigitte

Kiriko

Lucio

Mercy

Moira

Zenyatta

DPS

Ashe

Bastion

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

McCree

Mei

Phara

Reaper

Sojourn

Soldier: 76

Sombra

Symmetra

Torbjorn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Here is a handpicked list of some of the easiest-to-handle heroes that would be great to use when playing the game. Some of the heroes in this list are played at various levels, ranging from low-level casual play to high-level competitive gaming.

5 best Overwatch heroes for new players

1) Symmetra

Character Class: DPS

Originally a support hero, Symmetra has gone through many changes over the years in Overwatch history, and now she is one of the most balanced DPS characters (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Symmetra was one of the earliest introduced heroes in the Overwatch world. Staying true to the best-in-class DPS (damage per second), Symmetra is a pretty serious damage dealer. The best part is that very little aiming is needed in order to master her.

Her main weapon dissipates opponents from close range, and Symmetra is a great pick to hold choke points thanks to her Charged Up Orb Fireballs. This makes her an ideal pick on any map while defending.

The only disadvantage of opting for Symmerta is that the character has no healing abilities but is still one of the most balanced DPS characters on the roster.

2) Soldier 76

Character class: DPS

The re-worked version of Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2 Beta version (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

At number two on the list is another damage dealer – Soldier 76. An extremely effective hero to fire across mid-range or long-range, its Helix Rocket ability is a one-move knock-out dealer, and the biotic field allows the hero to protect itself and the teammates around it.

Soldier 76's weapon systems can turn out to be very familiar for gamers who have been playing FPS games for a while and overall, the character is a pretty balanced pick when it comes to both offense and defense.

3) Lucio

Character class: Support

Lucio’s ultimate ability can block any attack (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lucio is one of the easiest support heroes that can be used in the game, and he can be played on all maps and for any side. His ultimate ability – Sound Barrier – can counter pretty much all other ultimate abilities in the blink of an eye.

Lucio stands out as an extremely effective and reliable hero to handle, and is the best support pick in a team fight. The character's biggest disadvantage, however, is the low damage he deals to enemies. Hence, high skill players don’t pick Lucio too often because of this drawback.

Despite that, Lucio is still a great character to have as support in a team fight, which requires players to stay with their teammates constantly. So he comes off as a pretty good choice.

4) Reinhartd

Character class: Tank

Among all the Tanks in Overwatch, Reinhardt can absorb the most amount of damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reinhartd is one of the most versatile heroes in Overwatch that fits into any style of team play on any map. Keep in mind that it’s easier to play Reinhardt a little more defensively, rather than on offense. Reinhartd has the cool ability to keep his shield up at all times, offering perfect cover to teammates. Overall, Reinhartd can sustain a ton of damage and is a solid core as teammates can take cover and maneuver around enemy lines to execute flanking attacks.

5) Mercy

Character class: Support

Mercy is the perfect hero in Overwatch to maneuver around the battle field and learn the game fast (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For beginners, Mercy has to go down as the easiest to use support heroes in Overwatch. Mercy has a Caduceus Staff at her disposal that either gives continuous healing power to teammates or continuously increases their damage output.

Mercy’s ability to fly around the battlefield gives her superior mobility, and she automatically heals herself over time, while also being able to revive fallen heroes.

