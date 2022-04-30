×
What's different about Bastion in Overwatch 2?

A look at Bastion in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Brandon Moore
Brandon Moore
Modified Apr 30, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Bastion is a character from the original Overwatch that will receive a rework in Overwatch 2.

The damage hero started in Overwatch as a divisive robot that walked a thin line between overpowered menace and unplayable dolt. Fans are hoping the changes coming to the sequel will do Bastion justice.

Aside from sporting a baseball cap and looking like a newer model straight off the factory line, Bastion will have some of its abilities tweaked along with a couple of brand new ones.

The changes made to Bastion in Overwatch 2

In the first Overwatch game, Bastion players typically used him as a damage-dealing hero from afar. His turret mode would see him set behind cover without much mobility.

Cap-tivating 🧢 Bastion’s sleek and stylish new look for Overwatch 2. https://t.co/gC05KLBMqt

The fresh start in Overwatch 2 adds a lot more mobility, and it seems like players will have a ton more fun with the robot than ever before. Here is what Bastion will be capable of in the sequel:

  • Bastion's primary firing ability changes when he uses Reconfigure. The default version doesn't change from Overwatch, but in Reconfigure mode, he turns into a turret that can move now and unleash a barrage of accurate bullets.
  • Bastion comes with the A-36 Tactical Grenade. It is a sticky grenade that explodes after a moment but explodes on impact if it hits an enemy directly. The explosion forces a knock back, as well. This replaces the Self-Repair ability from the first game.
  • Bastion has an artillery attack that renders the robot immobile. When activated, the ultimate known as Configuration: Artillery fires up to three blasts, allowing Bastion to deal damage from a safe distance.

The biggest change is the addition of mobility. Damage players throughout Overwatch 2 will be quicker, and Bastion will be able to move while in its alternate firing mode.

Bastion changes coming to Overwatch 2 ⏩ Move while in sentry form💣 New ultimate: Artillery Strike💥 New ability: Tactical Grenade🧢 Cap-tivating new lookAnd more… https://t.co/Jp4NGom4JO

When it comes to the standard firing ability, Bastion will fire it with no spread. It comes with a reduced fire rate, but the accuracy gives the robot more capabilities with long-range or short-range roles.

As Overwatch 2 moves through its beta period, players will have plenty of chances to try out the new and improved Bastion to form their opinion. It seems like these changes are for the better, but that will need to be seen in its entirety.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

