Overwatch 2 Season 1 Tank heroes tier list: Junker Queen reigns supreme

Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 are meant to soak up damage and take out anyone who comes in their way. There are 10 Tanks in the game at launch. Each one has their own unique set of abilities.

It takes a lot of team-helping abilities to be considered a great Tank. There are quite a few Tanks that only help themselves, but several others can ensure victory with the right team composition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Junker Queen, Wrecking Ball, and other Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 1: Tier list

S Tier

S Tier Tanks are the total package in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Junker Queen

Doomfist

Sigma

Junker Queen is a new hero in Overwatch 2. She immediately became an unstoppable Tank, boasting a massive pick rate among players. This hero is ideal for players who love being aggressive by dealing huge damage, self-healing, and preventing enemies from healing.

Doomfist and Sigma fall just under Junker Queen but are still in the S Tier. Doomfist was once a DPS hero in the original title but is now classified as a Tank. Both he and Sigma have incredible damage output and crowd-control capabilities, which make them must-haves for those who like to play a bit slower.

A Tier

A Tier Tanks may not be the best, but they can get the job done (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston

Zarya

D.Va

Winston received a huge upgrade in Overwatch 2. He can now use an alt-fire option to attack from range. Together with his mobility and protective barrier, the ability puts him firmly in the A Tier.

Zarya and D.Va are older characters that have remained reliable in the game. Zarya has solid shielding abilities and good damage, while D.Va's mech has insane health and gives her the option to exit for some tricky plays.

B Tier

B Tier Tanks can be considered suitable for those comfortable playing the heroes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Wrecking Ball

Reinhardt

Wrecking Ball isn't a dominant character by any means, but the little hamster is super fun. He can be very difficult to master, however, making his tough-to-learn skillset not very useful.

Reinhardt is now completely outclassed by Sigma. He can still shield well and initiate fights, making him a good choice for OG players who aren't too fond of change. However, he doesn't cut it like he used to.

C Tier

C Tier Tanks will take a special player to make them as effective as possible (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Orisa

Roadhog

Orisa was reworked before the launch of Overwatch 2. However, it was more of a hindrance than a boost to her abilities. The hero can keep her team moving with anti-projectile abilities, but she falls short in the damage-dealing category.

Players love Roadhog's insane personality, though he doesn't mesh well with the game's opening meta. He is a very selfish character who is easily the worst Tank due to his inability to really assist his team.

