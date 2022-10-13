How to unlock Ana in Overwatch 2: Abilities, Class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 came out on October 4 after a long beta phase. In this title, there's a character called Ana who hails from Cairo, Egypt, according to the lore. She wields a unique Sniper rifle that fires bullets, which can heal her allies and deal damage to her foes.

Her abilities facilitate team play and are efficient in that regard. Moreover, the bullets are able to dish out admirable damage in Overwatch 2. Here is how to unlock Ana in the title and a short explanation of her abilities.

Unlock Ana in Overwatch 2

Ana is unavailable to new players. Thankfully, unlocking this hero is very simple. You only need to complete four matches in any game mode to do so.

Ana utilizes the Sniper rifle as her primary weapon. She also has a standard team support ability kit and belongs to the Support Class. Her abilities allow players to heal teammates mid-fight and simultaneously inflict damage on enemies. Furthermore, she has the means to deal with a single opponent who decides to push her in an attempt to take down the team's support via close-quarters combat.

Ana’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Ana is a great fit for Sniper-support players who like to maintain a safe distance and take long-range fights. Here is a list of her abilities in Blizzard's newest offering:

Biotic Rifle (Primary Fire) : She uses a specially crafted Sniper rifle that uses biotic bullets. These can heal teammates and damage enemies at the same time. Players can hold right-click to use the scope to shoot farther accurately.

: She uses a specially crafted Sniper rifle that uses biotic bullets. These can heal teammates and damage enemies at the same time. Players can hold right-click to use the scope to shoot farther accurately. Sleep Dart (L-Shift): She can use a disabling dart that can temporarily apply the negative buff Sleep on enemies when they're hit. Foes are completely vulnerable and take damage when under this status effect.

She can use a disabling dart that can temporarily apply the negative buff Sleep on enemies when they're hit. Foes are completely vulnerable and take damage when under this status effect. Biotic Grenade (E): She can throw a grenade that has a similar effect to her bullets. It can boost healing and restore the health of teammates while damaging and disabling the enemy’s ability to heal.

She can throw a grenade that has a similar effect to her bullets. It can boost healing and restore the health of teammates while damaging and disabling the enemy’s ability to heal. Nano Boost (Ultimate): She can shoot a special dart from her hand that can boost an ally’s damage output and decreases the damage taken at the same time.

How to play Ana in Overwatch 2

Ana is a fragile hero when it comes to Health Points. She can be easily overpowered at close range by Damage and even Tank Heroes. This is why it is wise to maintain distance while sniping from behind covers with this character.

She can be a very versatile Sniper hero in Overwatch 2. It is, however, very crucial for players to have a clear line of sight on their targets. Without proper positioning, gamers cannot support their team or do justice to the Support Class.

Her sniper has a slow fire rate and is not suited to close-quarters combat. She is, however, able to take care of a single enemy at close range with her Sleep Dart ability. It is easy to eliminate foes in this state.

She has a grenade as well. It is biotic and can be thrown over medium ranges as well. Players can use this ability to support teammates from a safe distance. It is a great way to discourage enemies from rushing.

Ana's ultimate offers a huge advantage to players and is ideal to use on a teammate who is about to initiate their ult. This makes it easier for the ally to perform their ability while taking less incoming damage while her ultimate is active.

