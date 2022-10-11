When is Overwatch 2 PvE Campaign mode releasing?

Overwatch 2 is finally underway. As the successor to the original title, the latest will feature a permanent PvE story mode, a first for the series. While the original game had PvE game modes, they were temporary and limited-time events.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. It involves two teams of five players who pick 'Heroes' with unique abilities and powers to achieve the match's objectives. These Heroes belong to different roles, and each role has its responsibilities in the match.

Apart from the numerous additions this new launch has brought, it has also introduced several changes over its prequel. The most interesting addition to them all is the Campaign mode.

This article dives into Overwatch 2's roadmap ahead and the release window of the story mode.

The community is abuzz about Overwatch 2 PvE Campaign mode

There is no confirmed release date for the Campaign mode, but the launch timeframe has been declared. As Blizzard previously revealed through their content roadmap, the highly anticipated PvE mode is expected to arrive sometime in 2023.

Presently, users have access to the following modes: Assault, Hybrid, Push, Escort, and Control. Moreover, the Arcade mode includes Team Deathmatch, Elimination, Limited Duel, Low Gravity, and No Limits.

New Heroes, maps, and game modes will be arriving in the following seasons, as confirmed by the game's roadmap.

Content roadmap

October 4 – Season 1:

Three new heroes

Six new maps

30+ new skins

New Battle Pass

New Mythic skin

New game mode

December 6 – Season 2:

New Tank hero

New map

30+ new skins

New Battle Pass

New Mythic skin

2023 – Future Seasons:

New heroes

New maps

New skins

New Battle Passes

New modes

PvE begins

Each season lasts for around nine weeks. This implies that Season 2 will be ending sometime in February next year. With this, Season 3 will begin, meaning players might be able to get their hands on the PvE story mode early next year.

However, the February release for the Campaign mode is just speculation, and the actual date may vary.

Overwatch 2 Season 1 overview

Overwatch 2 launched on October 4, marking the beginning of Season 1. It introduced three new Heroes - Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen. Along with that, a skin of rarity level called 'Mythic' is added, the honor of which is Genji for being the first Hero to get a Mythic skin.

Moreover, the title now has 5v5 modes, unlike the prequel's 6v6. A new mode called 'Push' was also added this time around.

Despite fans loving the game right now, it was a controversial launch. The title's servers faced massive DDoS attacks on its release, leaving many players unable to access the game and stuck in long queues. The game also suffered from several technical issues and bugs, which ruined the experience for many returning players and newcomers to the franchise.

Overwatch 2 is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

