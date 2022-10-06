All Legendary skins included in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass is now live and players can grind through all the tiers to unlock exciting rewards and in-game items. It comes with five Legendary skins, weapon charms, voice lines, sprays, and emotes.

This time around, a new rarity tier has been added to the Battle Pass called Mythic. Previously, it featured Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary items. This iteration will include 80 tiers for players to unlock.

Overwatch 2 is a shooter title where two teams of five players each pick Heroes with special powers and abilities from the available roster. There are various game modes where these teams battle it out with their chosen avatars and their unique powers to achieve the match's objectives.

This article will take a closer look at all the five Legendary skins that are included in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass: All five Legendary skins

The Battle Pass comes with a total of nine skins - five Legendary, one Mythic, and three Epic. It can be grinded for free, however, it doesn't give players access to the premium tiers. The Premium iteration comes at a price of $10 (1,000 Overwatch coins).

The five Legendary skins are as follows:

1) EDM D.va (Legendary) - Tier 1

EDM D.va (Image via Sportskeeda)

D.va is a Tank Hero in this title, and this skin changes her mech and herself, giving the entire skin a funky aesthetic. There are light animations on her mech that keeps changing colors. The EDM skin can be unlocked instantly at Tier 1.

2) Hinotori Kiriko (Legendary) - Tier 20

Hinotori Kiriko (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kiriko is the latest Hero to be added to the game; s0he plays the Support role. This skin in particular gives her a complete overhaul, making her unrecognizable when compared to her default outfit. Her face is painted white with a yellow-and-gray color scheme compared to her default red clothes.

3) Commando Sojourn (Legendary) - Tier 30

Commando Sojourn (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sojoun is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2. This skin gives her the appearance of a commando with a Rambo-like red headband and camouflage pants, changing her entire look from an elegant supersoldier to a rough-and-tough hero.

4) Miko Mercy (Legendary) - Tier 50

Miko Mercy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mercy plays the role of a Support Hero in the game, and her Valkyrie Suit has wings that allow her to fly towards her enemies to heal them. With Miko skin, her dress gets a color scheme upgrade with red/white now in the mix. Her hair has also received a redesign with the cosmetic.

5) Sky Centurion Pharah (Legendary) - Tier 60

Sky Centurion Pharah (Image via Sportskeeda)

The final Legendary skin in the Battle Pass is Sky Centurion Pharah, who is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2. The gold-and-gray color scheme perfectly matches her suit of armor. While her default blue/white cosmetic provides a more futuristic look, this outfit gives her the appearance of a medieval Knight from a fantasy land.

These are all the Legendary skins in the Season 1 Battle Pass. Players can download Overwatch 2 for free right now and get started with the grind.

Poll : 0 votes