5 best Support heroes for new players in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Support players need to be on their toes for the entire duration of the competitive matches. This class’ primary role is to heal allies and ensure that teammates are in the best shape possible during crunch encounters.

It is essential for Support players to keep up with their teammates at all costs. Positioning is crucial, and they must be in a location from where they can observe what is happening on the front lines.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



An all-new support hero and her Fox Spirit companion rush into the action.



arrives free-to-play October 4. 🦊Introducing Kiriko 🦊An all-new support hero and her Fox Spirit companion rush into the action. #Overwatch2 arrives free-to-play October 4. 🦊Introducing Kiriko 🦊An all-new support hero and her Fox Spirit companion rush into the action. #Overwatch2 arrives free-to-play October 4. https://t.co/yXfs7knpB2

Starting out with a Support character is recommended for beginners to learn Overwatch 2 quickly. Listed below are five ideal Support heroes that are perfect for newbies in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Lucio, Baptiste, and 3 other easy-to-use Support heroes that beginners can use in Overwatch 2

1) Mercy

Mercy’s (on the right) ability to fly adds an extra dimension of mobility to her gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Caduceus Staff – A magical staff that continuously heals 55 HP per second to Mercy and her allies in addition to providing 30 percent damage boost per second

Abilities:

Guardian Angel: Mercy flies towards an ally

Mercy flies towards an ally Resurrect: Revives dead teammates

Revives dead teammates Angelic Descent: Mercy falls back to the ground very slowly

Mercy falls back to the ground very slowly Valkyrie: Mercy gains the ability to fly

Mercy is the perfect Support hero to start Overwatch 2 with. Her primary weapon, the Caduceus Staff, either continuously heals allies or buffs the damage-dealing ability of teammates.

Mercy's ability to fly gives her additional flexibility to escape sticky situations or respond to outnumbered teammates in quick time. The hero has the cool ability to revive dead teammates. She also has a blaster gun as a secondary weapon.

However, Mercy is a completely team-dependent character and is vulnerable on her own. Her damage output is fairly low, which is why pro players don’t pick her.

2) Lucio

Of all the Heroes in Overwatch 2, only Lucio has the ability to ride along walls (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Sonic Amplifier – Lucio generates a sound wave that knocks enemies away and deals 25 damage. Additionally, the Sonic Amplifier releases sound projectiles that deal 20 damage.

Abilities:

Crossfade: Switches between two songs. The first song heals allies, and the second song enables nearby allies to move faster.

Switches between two songs. The first song heals allies, and the second song enables nearby allies to move faster. Amp it Up: Increases the effectiveness of the Crossfade ability

Increases the effectiveness of the Crossfade ability Sound Barrier: Creates a temporary extra health bar for nearby allies

Lucio has the amazing passive ability to jump on a wall and ride along with it. This makes him a great Support Hero to have in any team across all maps in Overwatch 2.

His ultimate ability, Sound Barrier, trumps all other ultimate moves. He is an extremely fast and versatile hero to have.

3) Moira

Moira is a very versatile Support that has pretty strong damage-dealing abilities in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Biotic Grasp – Through her Biotic Grasp passive ability, Moira can heal up to 70 HP of health per second for all allies in front of her. Her Biotic Grasp also shoots out a long-range beam that deals 48 damage.

Abilities:

Biotic Orb: Moira launches a bouncing sphere that either heals 70 HP to all the allies or deals 50 damage to enemies.

Moira launches a bouncing sphere that either heals 70 HP to all the allies or deals 50 damage to enemies. Fade: Moira becomes invincible and invulnerable to attacks. However, she is unable to shoot in this state.

Moira becomes invincible and invulnerable to attacks. However, she is unable to shoot in this state. Coalescence: Moira shoots a large beam through her Biotic Grasp that either heals 134 points of HP to allies or deals 67 damage points to enemies.

Moira offers a versatile range of healing and damage-dealing abilities that are easy to use and pretty effective in Overwatch 2.

Her Fade ability can give players a brief moment of respite while trying to escape from a precarious situation. Meanwhile, her Biotic Orb ability can deal damage or heal allies from a significant distance.

Overall, Moira is a great character as she has a mix of both Support and DPS abilities.

4) Baptiste

Baptiste is a combat medic that can deal pretty decent amount of damage in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

HP:

200 (Base HP)

Primary Weapon:

Biotic Launcher – A three-round burst gun that either deals 25 damage to enemies or lobs a healing projectile that heals 70 points for allies.

Abilities:

Regenerative Burst: Once Baptiste activates this ability, he heals himself and his allies by 75 points for a duration of five seconds.

Once Baptiste activates this ability, he heals himself and his allies by 75 points for a duration of five seconds. Immortality Field: Baptiste tosses a device forward that generates a field which prevents allies from dying. The field lasts for five seconds.

Baptiste tosses a device forward that generates a field which prevents allies from dying. The field lasts for five seconds. Amplification Matrix: This is his ultimate ability that lasts for 10 seconds. During this time, a matrix is created that doubles the damage and healing of his allies.

Baptiste is a combat medic who has some of the coolest abilities among all the Support heroes in Overwatch 2.

If all of his abilities are used correctly, Baptiste can become a menace to deal with on the battlefields of Overwatch 2.

5) Ana

Ana’s revamped look in Overwatch 2 comes with a killer eye patch and new gloves (Image via Blizzard Entrainment)

HP:

200 (Base Health)

Primary Weapon:

Biotic Rifle – Ana carries a long-range sniper rifle with her that either heals allies by 70 or deals the same amount of damage to enemies.

Abilities:

Sleep Dart: Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep for a duration of five seconds

Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep for a duration of five seconds Biotic Grenade: Throws a grenade that increases the healing of allies by 100

Throws a grenade that increases the healing of allies by 100 Nano Boost: Increases the damage-dealing capacity of one ally drastically while also reducing the damage taken by the ally.

Ana is yet another Support Hero that takes advantage of biotic abilities to heal allies in Overwatch 2. She comes with a pretty nice selection of abilities that are versatile in nature.

Ana’s Sleep Dart ability can prove to be vital in tight encounters. Her ability to heal teammates from a long distance (thanks to her long-range rifle) makes her an ideal Support hero for newbies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far