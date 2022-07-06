Every map in Overwatch 2 beta

Access to the Overwatch 2 beta is slowly rolling out for players worldwide, and they can expect to try out some new maps when they load in.

An initial beta test took place earlier in the year, but the current one seems more focused on ensuring the game is polished. From new heroes to new maps, Blizzard Entertainment wants to get everything right.

There is a selection of game modes, with specific maps, that users can get their hands on in the 5v5 PvP experience that the open beta provides. They can expect well over a dozen maps waiting for them.

All playable maps in Overwatch 2 beta

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



OW2 Beta begins June 28

PC & Console

Junker Queen & a New Map

Beta Opt-in #Overwatch2 Beta sign up is Now Live.OW2 Beta begins June 28PC & ConsoleJunker Queen & a New MapBeta Opt-in blizz.ly/3tBpQyP #Overwatch2 Beta sign up is Now Live.📆 OW2 Beta begins June 28🎮 PC & Console👑 Junker Queen & a New Map✋ Beta Opt-in blizz.ly/3tBpQyP https://t.co/Jyy1lZMOm9

First off, here are the maps confirmed not to be returning in the beta. The thought is that they won't return to the full game either unless Blizzard Entertainment changes its mind:

Hanamura

Horizon Lunar Colony

Paris

Temple of Anubis

Volskaya Industries

With those out of the way, gamers can choose between four modes in the Overwatch 2 beta. These modes have separate maps, exclusive to them, that can be played.

Control

Control sees teams fight over objective areas. They must defend the point by driving away enemies hoping to capture it for themselves. The playable maps for it are:

Busan

Ilios

Lijiang Tower

Nepal

Oasis

The first side to win two rounds of the mode is declared the winner of the match.

Escort

Escort is a mode with an attacking and a defending team. The former must lead a payload across the map while the former can set up defenses to try and stop them. This mode's maps are:

Circuit Royal

Dorado

Junkertown

Route 66

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Checkpoints on each map add extra time to the countdown, determining whether the attackers are running out of time or if the defenders need to lock it down longer.

Hybrid

Hybrid is an assault-style mode with a bit of Escort sprinkled in. It begins with players assaulting a control point in an attempt to take it. If the attacking team does, it turns into an Escort mode situation.

They can expect the following maps in the Overwatch 2 beta:

Eichenwalde

Hollywood

King's Row

Midtown

Paraiso

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day.



Junker Queen

New Hero looks

New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]

5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more Incoming! #Overwatch2 Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day.Junker QueenNew Hero looksNew Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more Incoming!#Overwatch2 Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day.👑 Junker Queen ✨ New Hero looks🇧🇷 New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]🆚 5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more https://t.co/yUypfEzKpf

Push

Push, a new mode in Overwatch 2, sees users fight for control of a robot as it moves closer to the other team's side, depending on who has control. Its maps are:

Colosseo

New Queen Street

Sides will win when they reach the other side or if the time runs out, and they have the most distance traveled with the robot. The maps will also have checkpoints allowing closer spawns for the controlling side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far