Every map in Overwatch 2 beta

Access to the Overwatch 2 beta is slowly rolling out for players worldwide, and they can expect to try out some new maps when they load in.
An initial beta test took place earlier in the year, but the current one seems more focused on ensuring the game is polished. From new heroes to new maps, Blizzard Entertainment wants to get everything right.
There is a selection of game modes, with specific maps, that users can get their hands on in the 5v5 PvP experience that the open beta provides. They can expect well over a dozen maps waiting for them.
All playable maps in Overwatch 2 beta
First off, here are the maps confirmed not to be returning in the beta. The thought is that they won't return to the full game either unless Blizzard Entertainment changes its mind:
- Hanamura
- Horizon Lunar Colony
- Paris
- Temple of Anubis
- Volskaya Industries
With those out of the way, gamers can choose between four modes in the Overwatch 2 beta. These modes have separate maps, exclusive to them, that can be played.
Control
Control sees teams fight over objective areas. They must defend the point by driving away enemies hoping to capture it for themselves. The playable maps for it are:
- Busan
- Ilios
- Lijiang Tower
- Nepal
- Oasis
The first side to win two rounds of the mode is declared the winner of the match.
Escort
Escort is a mode with an attacking and a defending team. The former must lead a payload across the map while the former can set up defenses to try and stop them. This mode's maps are:
- Circuit Royal
- Dorado
- Junkertown
- Route 66
- Watchpoint: Gibraltar
Checkpoints on each map add extra time to the countdown, determining whether the attackers are running out of time or if the defenders need to lock it down longer.
Hybrid
Hybrid is an assault-style mode with a bit of Escort sprinkled in. It begins with players assaulting a control point in an attempt to take it. If the attacking team does, it turns into an Escort mode situation.
They can expect the following maps in the Overwatch 2 beta:
- Eichenwalde
- Hollywood
- King's Row
- Midtown
- Paraiso
Push
Push, a new mode in Overwatch 2, sees users fight for control of a robot as it moves closer to the other team's side, depending on who has control. Its maps are:
- Colosseo
- New Queen Street
Sides will win when they reach the other side or if the time runs out, and they have the most distance traveled with the robot. The maps will also have checkpoints allowing closer spawns for the controlling side.