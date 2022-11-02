Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 initial spoilers: Hisoka agrees to an unexpected alliance, Morena Prudo gathers her men

The initial spoilers for Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 are finally out, ending the fans' wait for the manga. The previous chapter had a lot for fans to absorb as Hisoka Morow made his long-awaited return to the series with an all-new look. Meanwhile, we also got a look at the Phantom Troupe members - Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan.

The trio was chilling in the Cha-R hideout when they were attacked by Heil-Ly assassin Luini, who taunted the Phantom Troupe the very moment he laid eyes upon them. Swiftly, Nobunaga took out his katana, preparing for the fight, where the chapter ended, leaving the fans on a cliffhanger.

Since then, fans have been waiting for Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 spoilers to witness what happened in the fight.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 spoilers hint at Hisoka having agreed to an alliance

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 is set to resume from where the previous chapter ended as the Heil-Ly assassin infiltrates the Cha-R hideout using his nen ability. While he was trying to make a deal with the Phantom Troupe, asking them to cooperate, Nobunaga, who had already removed his katana from its hilt, walked over to the front door and pierced the katana into Luini's head, killing him.

Fans had been waiting for a week to see Nobunaga perform his Hatsu, but he was able to one-shot Luini, allowing Nobunaga to deal with him without using his abilities. Moments later, Tsudonke and the other Cha-R family members arrived at the hideout to see it attacked. The Phantom Troupe members informed them about the attacker and what he had to say.

Morena Prudo - Heil-Ly family boss (Image via Reddit/u/Korose107)

Elsewhere in Heil-Ly's hideout, the other half of Luini's body fell to the ground after his nen ability stopped working after his death. Here, Morena Prudo has gathered her men to possibly discuss a plan of action to win the Succession Contest.

Meanwhile, Hisoka is seen sitting in what seems to be a theater. Here, he is approached by Hinrigh, who is guarded by his men. Hinrigh decided to talk straight to the point as he asked Hisoka to join them in the Succession Contest.

Given how the Phantom Troupe members were working with the Cha-R family, there was no way Hisoka could join them. This only leaves him with the option to join the Xi-Yu family, given how they would help him fight the Phantom Troupe members.

Hinrigh himself doesn't want to fight Hisoka, but he cannot miss the fight between monsters, and thus he urges Hisoka to join them. While Hisoka's answer isn't clear, it seems like he will agree to an unexpected alliance with the Xi-Yu family, given how he likes chaos.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 initial spoilers

The chapter's final few pages reveal Hinrigh, along with a man wearing glasses next to him. The man's identity isn't clear to them as they suspect him to be dangerous. Hinrigh even throws a knife at him to see how he reacts to the attack.

While the identity of the person next to Hinrigh isn't clear, his appearance and expressions hint towards him being the Cha-R family's underboss, Wang. However, that is highly unlikely.

Fans will have to wait until the official release of Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 to uncover everything that is set to happen.

