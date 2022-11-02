Hunter x Hunter Chapter 393: Release date, time, and what to expect

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 is set to be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 12 am JST. The manga will be made available to read for free on the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media's official website.

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter is back as the Successtion Contest Arc seems to be picking up its pace with both the Xi-Yu family and Cha-R family looking for Hisoka. Meanwhile, the Heil-Ly family is also becoming the center of attraction with everyone staying wary of them.

The Phantom Troupe are also aboard the Black Whale One as their aim is to hunt down Hisoka, who previously killed Kortopi and Shalnark.

Morena Prudo may appear in Hunter x Hunter chapter 393

Release date and time, where to read

Phantom Troupe investigate the weird occurrences (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 will be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the chapter will also vary between different time zones, allowing most international fans to read the chapter on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 393 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am PDT, Sunday, November 6

Central Daylight Time: 10 am CDT, Sunday, November 6

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am EDT, Sunday, November 6

British Standard Time: 4 pm BST, Sunday, November 6

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm CEST, Sunday, November 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST, Sunday, November 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm PHT, Sunday, November 6

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT, Monday, November 7

Fans can read the manga series for free on Viz Media's official website. The same will also be available on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app and Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The Shonen Jump app has the first and last three chapters available to read for free, with other chapters available on subscription. Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus app has all the chapters available for fans to read, however, one can only read a chapter once.

What to expect in Hunter x Hunter chapter 393?

Phantom Troupe prepare to fight Luini (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 will most likely continue from where the previous chapter ended as the Phantom Troupe members - Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan prepare to fight Heil-Ly assassin Luini. Meanwhile, we could also see what happens after Hisoka follows Zakuro back to the Xi-Yu family base. Lastly, there is a possibility that Morena Prudo may appear in Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 given how two of her men fled back to her after being overpowered by Hinrigh.

What happened last time?

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392, titled Intel, saw Misha take over Padaille's dead body using her post-death nen ability to avoid any trouble for Hinrigh. This is when one of the soldiers made a deal with Hinrigh to give him information on the Heil-Ly hideout in exchange for 50 million. Hinrigh accepted the deal and left to prepare a 30 million advance for the same.

Hisoka appears with his hair down (Image via Twitter/@notvalclover)

Meanwhile, Zakuro and Lynch were still searching for Hisoka. They were checking out every individual around 6'2" in height as Hisoka could have disguised himself. Their hunch turned out to be correct as they spotted Hisoka, albeit in a new look. When Lynch tried to question him, Hisoka instinctively knocked her out. Zakuro, who was intimidated by Hisoka, asked the former Phantom Troupe member to follow him back to the Xi-Yu hideout.

Elsewhere, the Cha-R family was also looking for Hisoka. Their underboss Wang was wary of Hisoka and wished that both Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe members would take each other out. At the same time, the Heil-Ly assassin Luini attacked the Cha-R hideout where Phantom Troupe members - Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan prepared to fight him.

