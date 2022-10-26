One Punch Man manga author surprises Hunter x Hunter fans with new viral post

Hunter x Hunter is back after an extended hiatus of nearly four years, with its chapter 391 now available on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 47.

Fans were elated with the manga's return as they could finally see the continuation of the Succession Contest arc, which would subsequently greenlit the anime's return. The Hunter x Hunter anime ended with 148 episodes in 2014 with the 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc, leaving us at the start of the Dark Continent Expedition arc.

But it wasn't just fans who were excited for the manga's return, as One Punch Man manga author Yusuke Murata was also waiting for the manga's return after the same was announced by Yoshihiro Togashi through his new Twitter account earlier this year. Now that the latest manga chapter has officially been released, the One Punch Man manga author has also jumped into the bandwagon.

One Punch Man manga author Yusuke Murata surprises Hunter x Hunter fans

Following the release of Hunter x Hunter chapter 391, One Punch Man manga author Yusuke Murata made a post on Twitter revealing his excitement to read the latest chapter on Shuesha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 47.

He tweeted, "I received a copy of Jump. Woohoooo! ! ! ! It's on! ! ! ! ! !," as it looked like he had received his copy and was about to read it, and wanted to let his followers know that he was looking forward to the latest chapter's release and what was to follow in the future chapters of the manga.

Back on May 24, 2022, when Yoshihiro Togashi created his Twitter account, posting his updates on the manga, fans were unsure if the account was handled by the manga author or if it was just some impersonator online.

However, Yusuke Murata confirmed that the account was being handled by Yoshihiro Togashi himself as he had resumed his work on Hunter x Hunter and wanted to post updates on the same before its imminent return to Weekly Shonen Jump.

What to expect from Hunter x Hunter in the future?

Considering that Yoshihiro Togashi himself revealed how he was done with the manuscripts for ten chapters, up till chapter 400, we can expect Weekly Shonen Jump to release at least 10 chapters of the manga.

The manga is currently at the Succession Contest arc, where the king of Kakin Empire, Nasubi Hui Guo Rou, upon the request of his princes, has decided to declare a contest. He sent all of his princes on the Black Whale for the Dark Continent voyage, out of which only the sole survivor would inherit his throne. The contest had turned the ship into a battlefield as each prince started plotting against the other.

The Xi-Yu family members split up (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 391, we saw a battle between Xi-Yu family and Morena Prudo's men. After taking out Heil-Ly family members, Hinrigh Biganduffno decided to split away from Zakuro Custard and Lynch Fullbokko, so that he could search for the Heil-Ly woman who managed to flee. Meanwhile, the other two were to search for Hisoka.

As Hinrigh made some progress on the search, he was attacked by three of Morena Prudo's men. He managed to defend himself using his manipulation ability. While two of them fled the scene after being unsuccessful in their attacks, Hinrigh had no choice but to kill the remaining man.

