10 youngest Hunters in Hunter X Hunter, ranked

Hunter x Hunter features many Hunters ranging from 14 years of age to those that are hundreds of years old. These characters are typically skilled individuals who have been trained from a very young age. Their Nen abilities are amazing, and they have incredible potential. If they can refine their potential and perfect their Nen, they will easily be some of the strongest characters when they get older.

Note: This article will only list those whose ages have been confirmed. It also contains spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter (2011) anime.

10 youngest Hunters in Hunter x Hunter

1) Killua Zoldyck (14)

Although Killua is the same age as Gon, he is younger by two months as his birthday is July 7 and Gon's is May 5. However, this does not stop him from being an incredible fighter and character overall. He knows his way around a fight and is always looking to protect those he cares about.

2) Gon Freecss (14)

As noted above, Gon is only a couple of months older than Killua. He really shows off his youth as he has a very childlike personality and is always highly enthusiastic about everything. His fighting style is also quite simplistic, as he typically relies on basic punches and kicks to take down his opponents.

3) Kurapika (19)

Kurapika is closer in age to most of the hunters on this list. He is 19 years old and his birthday is on April 4. As the last survivor of the Kurta Clan, he feels a sense of responsibility to bring justice for his fellow clan members. This has caused him to mature faster than other characters and become much stronger as well.

4) Hanzo (20)

Hanzo is a Cloud-Hidden style jonin that participated in the same Hunter Exam as the four main characters. He is quite infamous for the way he treated Gon during the fight in the finals of the Hunter Exam. He seemed merciless until he decided to concede and give Gon the win. At the time of his first appearance, he was 18 but is now 20 years old.

5) Menchi (21)

Mench was one of the examiners during the 287th Hunter Exam. She is the greatest Gourmet Hunter out there, meaning she is an expert on everything related to food. As her youthful appearance suggests, Menchi is only 21 years old. She is as picky as can be and always gives the examinees a hard time.

6) Leorio Paradiknight (21)

Leorio seems much older than he is. Many fans thought he was in his 30s when he was first introduced in Hunter x Hunter, while he was only 19. His adult appearance and father-like behavior towards Gon contributed to this misconception. Leorio is currently 21 years old.

7) Palm Siberia (22)

Palm Siberia is Knov's student and is currently a chimera ant. She attempted suicide so as not to be captured by the chimera ants but was revived as a chimera ant soldier. Fortunately, she retained all of her memories and experiences and was able to rejoin the Raid Team. She is currently 22 years old and is one of the oldest people on this list.

8) Illumi Zoldyck (24)

Illumi is the oldest child of the Zoldyck Family but does not always act the most mature. Throughout Hunter x Hunter, he constantly seems to enjoy tormenting Killua, although it is all part of his twisted form of brotherly love. Illumi is 24 years old, just four years younger than his main partner in crime, Hisoka.

9) Hisoka Morow (28)

Hisoka's clown-like appearance, obsession with fighting overly powerful people, and sometimes uncontrollable bloodlust make him a character to be feared. He is incredibly unpredictable and is capable of turning the tide of a fight against almost anyone in his favor. He is 28 years old but shows no signs of aging whatsoever.

10) Ging Freecss (34)

Ging Freecss is Gon's father and the biggest reason for Gon becoming a Hunter. For most of Hunter x Hunter, Ging was missing and only ever appeared in flashbacks. However, after the Chimera Ant arc, Ging finally appears, and Gon gets to meet his father. Ging is 34 years old, making him the oldest Hunter on this list but still very young compared to others.

