Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12 will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, after which it will be available on Crunchyroll's website for international audiences.

The previous episode saw Atsushi and Kyoka breaking Mushitaro out of his confinement when Ango Sakaguchi came to apprehend them. Later, when the trio tried to run away from Ango, it was revealed that he was pretending to be their enemy so that he could work with them secretly.

The Bloodhounds will investigate the agency's whereabouts in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12, titled Bungo Hound Dogs, will be released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The release time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Episode 12 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, March 22

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, March 22

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, March 22

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, March 22

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, March 22

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, March 22

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, March 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, March 22

Ango Sakaguchi, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, BS11, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime can be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12?

Osamu Dazai, as seen in the Bungo Stray Dogs anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 12, titled Bungo Hound Dogs, will most likely see members of the Bloodhounds investigate the whereabouts of the Armed Detective Agency members. Given that Atsushi and Kyoka are now working with Ango, Lucy, and Mushitaro, the Bloodhounds only need to locate one of the five collaborators.

Meanwhile, Fukuzawa and Dazai are still apprehended, meaning the Bloodhounds can interrogate them. While the chances of Fukuzawa and Dazai letting out any information seems impossible, fans could witness some interesting encounters.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11

Mushitaro Oguri, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11, titled Jailbreak Chronicle, saw Atsushi and Kyoka break Mushitaro Oguri out of his confinement. That's when Ango Sakaguchi came to apprehend them, only to later reveal how he was siding with the trio. He put on an act to deceive any Five Deadly Omens members if they were keeping an eye on them.

After Ango took the trio to Lucy, she let them in her alternate world using her ability. Within that world, Mushitaro revealed the Five Deadly Omens' goal and how they planned to use the reality-altering page to annihilate the country. Upon hearing The Five Deadly Omens' goal, Atsushi and Kyoka were glad they had time until the next full moon to rescue the Armed Detective Agency.

Poll : 0 votes