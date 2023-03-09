Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11 will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, after which it will be available on Crunchyroll's website for international audiences.

The previous episode saw the agency members try to escape the Bloodhounds as they interfered with their deal with Francis. After Yosano splits up with Kenji and Tanizaki, she gets confronted by the younger brother of the soldier she was close with during the war. Tachihara worked as an undercover agent in Port Mafia for the Bloodhounds, being its fifth member.

Atsushi and Kyoka might save Mushitaro in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Atsushi and Kyoka as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11, titled Jailbreak, will be released on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The release time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Episode 11 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, March 15

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, March 15

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, March 15

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, March 15

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, March 15

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, March 15

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, March 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, March 15

Ōchi Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, BS11, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime can be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11?

Mushitaro Oguri as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 11, titled Jailbreak, will most likely see Atsushi and Kyoka search for Mushitaro Oguri after they may have succeeded in delivering Margaret to Francis Fitzgerald. Upon Atsushi doing his part of the deal, Francis will most likely use his Eyes of God to locate Mushitaro, following which the two agency members may head to his location.

The last time Mushitaro was shown in the anime, he was beaten up, presumably by Five Deadly Omens member Nikolai Gogol. He did so to silence Mushitaro to prevent him from revealing his group's secrets to the Armed Detective Agency.

Nevertheless, Oguri was able to relay some information to Ranpo.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10

Yosano as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10, titled The Sorrows of the Wingless, saw the agency and Port Mafia being attacked by a mysterious man and the government police. As the two groups were getting overpowered, they decided to flee the scene.

Later, after Yosano decided to split from Kenji and Tanizaki, she happened to meet Atsushi and Kyoka, following which she healed Margaret. However, they were attacked by the mysterious man again as Yosano decided to fight him alone, only to find the man possessing the dog tag owned by her old friend.

The Port Mafia members came to her aid as Hirotsu sacrificed himself so that others could run away. Later, Yosano found out that Port Mafia member Tachihara was a spy for Bloodhounds and was meaning to avenge his elder brother, Yosano's old friend from the war.

