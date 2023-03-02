Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10 will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, after which it will be available on Crunchyroll's website for international audiences.

The previous episode focused on Yosano Akiko's past and how she was connected to Mori Ogai. She was recruited by him to heal the soldiers during a war ten years ago, following which Fukuzawa and Ranpo rescued her from Mori's subjugations and had her join the Armed Detective Agency.

Francis Fitzgerald's intentions will be revealed in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Francis Fitzgerald, as seen in episode 9 of Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10, titled The Sorrows of the Wingless, will be released on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The release time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Episode 10 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, March 8

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, March 8

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, March 8

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, March 8

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, March 8

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, March 8

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, March 8

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, March 8

Ogai Mori as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, BS11, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime can be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10?

26-year-old Mori Ogai, as seen in episode 9 of Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 10, titled, The Sorrows of the Wingless, will most likely reveal Francis Fitzgerald's true intentions as he wanted the Armed Detective Agency's Yosano to help save Margaret Mitchell, which is why he agreed to strike a deal with Atsushi.

Meanwhile, Port Mafia's Ogai Mori had good reason to believe that Francis had laid a trap for the agency as he had more to gain from the government if he were to lead the Hunting Dogs to the agency members' location. Thus, fans will have to wait to understand what the former Guild leader has planned.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9

A young Yosano during the Great War (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9, titled To Dream of a Butterfly, saw Akiko Yosano reveal her backstory. Ten years ago, Mori had recruited her into the army as she was to rescue the soldiers after they got injured. Nevertheless, the repeated recoveries from mortal injuries were causing the soldiers to head back into the war and get injured again.

As a result, the repeated recoveries were taking a toll on both Yosano and the soldiers, which Mori forced her to do. Following this, one of the soldiers she got close to committed suicide, after which Yosano lost control of herself. Later, Fukuzawa and Ranpo rescued her and took her to the Armed Detective Agency.

