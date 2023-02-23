Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9 will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, after which it will be available on Crunchyroll's website for international audiences.

The previous episode saw Port Mafia helping the agency in return for getting a member transferred to them. Elsewhere, Atsushi made a deal with Francis to get his help in locating Mushitaro Oguri in exchange for reviving Margaret from her coma. Meanwhile, Dazai was transferred to the cell right before Fyodor's in Europe.

Yosano's backstory will be revealed in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9, titled To Dream of a Butterfly, will be released on March 1, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Episode 9 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, March 1

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, March 1

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, March 1

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, March 1

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, March 1

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, March 1

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, March 1

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, March 1

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, BS11, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime can be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9, titled To Dream of a Butterfly, will most likely feature Yosano's backstory as the previous episode hinted at her having some connection to the Port Mafia's leader, Ogai Mori. While Fukuzawa was aware of it and instructed Mori not to pick Yosano as part of the Port Mafia, Mori lied to Yosano.

Meanwhile, the episode could also focus on Dazai and Fyodor as both of them were imprisoned within Meursault, a highly classified containment location in Europe that could be defined as the most secure place for one to stay safe. Thus, the upcoming episode could see the two question one another.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8, titled You, A Child of Sin; I, A Child of Sin, saw Port Mafia rescue the agency members while Kunikida sacrificed himself for the sake of his ideals and friends.

Elsewhere, Atsushi made a deal with Francis in which the former Guild member would help Atsushi and Kyoka locate Mushitaro Oguri while Yosano would revive Margaret from her coma.

Meanwhile, Port Mafia leader Ogai Mori convinced Yosano that Fukuzawa was ready to give her up to the Port Mafia despite their history.

