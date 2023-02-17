Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8 will be broadcast on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, after which it will be available on Crunchyroll's website for the international audience.

The previous episode saw the Armed Detective Agency trying to flee from the police as they were framed as the Five Deadly Omens by Nikolai Gogol. Meanwhile, the Hunting Dogs arrived to take them down, following which Chuuya came to their rescue.

Atsushi and Kyoka will come up with a plan to rescue the Agency in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Atsushi Nakajima, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8, titled You, A Child of Sin; I, A Child of Sin, will be released on February 22, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Episode 8 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, February 22

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, February 22

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, February 22

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, February 22

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, February 22

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, February 22

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, February 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, February 22

Yosano Akiko, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime can be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8?

Chuuya Nakahara, as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 8, titled You, A Child of Sin; I, A Child of Sin, will most likely have Chuuya Nakahara from the Port Mafia rescue the Armed Detective Agency members. However, the chances of the Hunting Dogs letting them escape seem bleak, which is why they might devise a plan.

Since Kyoka managed to rescue Atsushi in the last episode, the duo can now come up with an idea to stop the effects of the ability used by Nikolai Gogol. Moreover, fans could even get an update on what happened to Osamu Dazai after he was arrested.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7

Tetcho and Saiguku as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7, titled Dogs Hunt Dogs, saw the Agency members fleeing from the police as the Hunting Dogs came after them. Saiguku and Tetcho reached their location as they tried to escape using a car. However, they were overpowered, given that Saiguku could easily absorb Kenji's punch.

As they tried to escape, Tetcho cut down their car, following which he was going to kill Akiko. However, at Ogai Mori's request, Chuuya from the Port Mafia came to the agency's rescue. Elsewhere, Kyoka had managed to rescue Atsushi from the military police.

